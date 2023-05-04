Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration

The celebration took place on April 30, 2023, at 7PM.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25 Photo 1 Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25
Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration Photo 2 Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration

Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration

The Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable (DBA Theatre Roundtable) Annual Celebration took place on April 30, 2023, at 7PM at Shadowbox Live. Theatre Roundtable is a Columbus-based consortium of community, educational, and professional theatre companies that exists to further the performing arts in Ohio.

In lieu of Production awards, Theatre Roundtable presented nine (9) citations:

Youth Theatrical Award: Presented to a youth theatre artist that has demonstrated artistic/professional growth in theatre during the past year. The recipient was Nicolas Brunet from Dublin, Ohio for his work with multiple Theatre Roundtable companies over the course of 2022.

Theatre Educator: An individual or organization who has made a significant contribution to Theatre education opportunities available to students K-12 within a school system or in after-school programs or activities. The award was presented to Alison Evans from Weathervane Playhouse.

Emerging Leader: An individual who has had a significant, positive effect in helping Theatre flourish through leadership, innovation, creativity and/or investment. This award was presented to Maggie Ellison of Vaud-Vilities

Community Partner Award: A for-profit or non-profit, business or entity that has offered current, creative and innovative support to one or more arts organizations. The recipient of this award was Fundraising with Marianne for assisting both individuals and companies in the central Ohio theatre community with writing and filing grants.

Community Outreach, Involvement, and Engagement Award: Presented to a theatre that has a significant number of community partners and can prove year-round demonstration of community outreach, involvement, and/or engagement through theatre. Shadowbox Live won for their educational outreach and community engagement programs, such as the Shadowbox Performance Academy and Art for All that support local artists.

Theatre Innovation: An award presented to an innovative arts and cultural project or initiative that helped provide relief to others in the community. This award was presented to the City of Dublin's Adapative programs in conjunction with the Abbey Theater of Dublin for their "Adaptive Extravaganza" performance initiative for artists with special needs.

Unsung Hero Award: Presented to individuals that are the unsung heroes of Columbus theatre, whose work positively impacts theatre "from the shadows". Kate Hawthorne and Ryan Harrison were the recipients of this award for their work on designing, building, and painting sets at MadLab Theatre

Chameleon Award: Presented to an individual who collaborates by taking on a variety of roles (on and off stage) and worked with at least two Theatre Roundtable companies in the last year. Kurt Mueller was chosen as the winner for his services as a lighting designer for multiple theatre companies.

Standing Ovation Awards: Given by Theatre Roundtable member organizations to artists whom they wish to honor for their work over the last year:

Abbey Theater of Dublin - Jim Ziolkowski - Theater Technician

Curtain Players - Booth Muller - Theatre Historian

It's All Been Done Presents - Jerome Wetzel - Writer, Scheduler, and Motivator

JB3 Entertainment - the Company of Althea & Angela: Jaymi Horn, Mallory Fischer, Stephen Woosely, Collin O'Brien, Todd Olson, and James Blackmon

Mine 4 God Productions - Faye Ray - Actor, Director, and Board Member

New Albany Youth Theatre - Emma Winder - Production & Stage Management

Original Productions Theatre - Éva Buell - Collaborator and Supporter

Shadowbox Live - the Shadowbox Video Design Team: David Whitehouse and Zach Tarantelli

Short North Stage - Eli Brickey - Actor

Stage Right Theatrics - Matt Hermiz - Director

State of the Arts Productions - Melanie Dancy - Leader

The Central Ohio Theatre Critics Circle Presented two (2) citations:

  1. To the Abbey Theater of Dublin for creating a performing arts hub in Dublin, Ohio, with Supervisor Joe Bishara producing all-ages shows and original works by veteran and emerging writers, both local and nationally known, while providing a home for multicultural festivals and for full seasons of several resident companies."

  2. A Roy Bowen Award for Lifetime Achievement to Dan Gray, who retired in 2022 as an Ohio State University theater design professor, for his work over four decades as a nationally recognized scenic designer and teacher and for his consistent artistry bringing new and classic works to life for theater, opera and ballet companies from central Ohio to New York and across the country

Harold Award: Presented to an individual or entity for significant individual or organizational achievement. The Harold Award was presented to Tom Cardinal for his 30-year career as an actor, administrator, and CFO of Shadowbox Live.

Theatre Roundtable is committed to the belief that knowledge of, and participation in, the theatre arts is central to human existence. The Roundtable acts as a lobbyist, promotes cooperation among local theatre, encourages the development of theatre-in-education, fosters theatrical diversity, works to expand the general theatre-going population, and endorses the development of professional standards. For more information, go to www.theatre-roundtable.org



RELATED STORIES - Dayton

Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25 Photo
Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25

The Human Race Theatre Company finishes its 37th year with the launch of a world premiere musical, Indigo, with book by Kait Kerrigan and music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis.

Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration Photo
Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration

The Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable (DBA Theatre Roundtable) Annual Celebration took place on April 30, 2023, at 7PM at Shadowbox Live. Theatre Roundtable is a Columbus-based consortium of community, educational, and professional theatre companies that exists to further the performing arts in Ohio.

Ember Womens Theatre Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID By Sarah Treem Photo
Ember Women's Theatre Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID By Sarah Treem

Ember Women's Theatre will present When We Were Young and Unafriad, by Sarah Treem. With a timely look back to the women's rights on the 70's, When We Were Young and Unafriad follows women in different places in their life, with different stakes surrounding the liberation movement.

Review: SLEUTH at LaComedia Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: SLEUTH at LaComedia Dinner Theatre

What did our critic think of SLEUTH at LaComedia Dinner Theatre? SLEUTH, written by Anthony Shaffer, won the Tony Award for best play in 1971. Many may remember the movie adaptations, in 1972 and 2007, both of which incidentally starred Michael Caine. It begins with an evening at the home of Andrew Wyke as he plays host to his wife's lover, Milo Tindle. What follows are many twists and turns as Andrew and Milo try to outwit and outmaneuver each other to see who will come out on top. A few incidental characters round out the action and you will never know where the next turn will take you.


More Hot Stories For You

Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25
Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual CelebrationWinners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration
Clague Playhouse Presents FAILURE: A LOVE STORY Next MonthClague Playhouse Presents FAILURE: A LOVE STORY Next Month
Ember Women's Theatre Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID By Sarah TreemEmber Women's Theatre Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID By Sarah Treem

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden
The Victoria Theatre (5/12-5/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden
The Victoria Theatre (5/12-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Middletown Lyric Theatre (6/16-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Calendar Girls
Middletown Lyric Theatre (9/08-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU