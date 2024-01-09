Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Debbie Blunden-Diggs - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Powell - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Dance Production

THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Emily N. Wells - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Jaime Burnham - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Best Ensemble

THIS IS Tom Jones! - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew P. Benjamin - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Steve Goers - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Musical

THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Kyle Mangold - THIS IS Tom Jones! - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Grace Rooney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Best Play

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tamara Honesty - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grace Randall - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Christian Kidd - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Barry Mulholland - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Favorite Local Theatre

Human Race Theatre Company