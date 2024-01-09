Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Dayton!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Debbie Blunden-Diggs - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janet PowellTHIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Dance Production
THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Emily N. WellsTHIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Jaime Burnham - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Best Ensemble
THIS IS Tom Jones! - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew P. Benjamin - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Steve Goers - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Musical
THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical
INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Kyle MangoldTHIS IS Tom Jones! - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Grace Rooney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Best Play
ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tamara Honesty - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Grace Randall - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Christian KiddINDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Barry MulhollandDEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Favorite Local Theatre
Human Race Theatre Company



