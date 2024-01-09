Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Dayton!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Debbie Blunden-Diggs - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janet Powell - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Emily N. Wells - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Jaime Burnham - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg
Best Ensemble
THIS IS Tom Jones! - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew P. Benjamin - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Steve Goers - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Musical
THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical
INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Kyle Mangold - THIS IS Tom Jones! - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Grace Rooney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg
Best Play
ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tamara Honesty - THIS IS Tom Jones - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Grace Randall - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Christian Kidd - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Barry Mulholland - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg
Favorite Local Theatre
Human Race Theatre Company
