VTA Presents Sebastian Maniscalco's You Bother Me Tour

Fresh off a wildly successful, two-year-plus run on his Stay Hungry Tour, Billboard's inaugural Comedian of the Year Sebastian Maniscalco is back with the You Bother Me tour, which is currently set to visit 12 cities in the U.S. and Canada throughout its fall run. Maniscalco performs at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at Ticket Center Stage, by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

Touted as 'the comedian's comedian by People, Maniscalco finds himself at the vanguard of a live comedy revolution according to Pollstar. And the man NBC Nightly News called comedy's new superstar is showing no signs of stopping.

In addition to stops in high-profile cities such as Boston, Charlotte and Montreal, the new tour will also have the Chicago native returning to the Windy City for a performance at the famed United Center in Chicago. Tickets for You Bother Me tour dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26 beginning at 10:00 am local time.

There's nothing like going to a live show and seeing it in real life, Maniscalco says in a recent interview with Forbes, who named him as one of the Top 10 highest-grossing comedians in the world in both 2017 and 2018. Is there a comedy bubble that's going to pop soon? Yet to be seen, but as I've been in this business, it has gotten progressively better each year and I don't see it slowing down.

Not only has the star power of Maniscalco rocketed upward in the past few years thanks to shows described by Billboard as 'devastatingly full force comedy, but also due to his high energy Netflix Original special Stay Hungry - streaming now. The special, which was taped over a span of five sold-out shows at the legendary Radio City Music Hall, had Maniscalco playing for a total of 28,312 long-time fans and early believers in his unique comedic voice.

Vulture recently said of the entertainer's journey to success, Maniscalco, without a breakout TV or film role, built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at a time." Although he may not have started his career in film, Maniscalco's loyal fans will continue to see more acting roles from him with a performance opposite Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorcese's The Irishman on Netflix this fall.

2019 You Bother Me Tour Dates:



9/12/19 River Spirit Casino Tulsa, OK

9/13/19 WinStar World Casino Thackerville, OK

9/14/19 Orpheum Theatre Wichita, KS

9/26/19 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

9/27/19 Harrah's Cherokee Event Center Cherokee, NC

9/28/19 Mead Theatre at Schuster Center Dayton, OH

10/3/19 Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY

10/4/19 TD Garden Boston, MA

10/25/19 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY

11/2/19 United Center Chicago, IL

11/15/19 Bell Centre Montreal, Canada

11/16/19 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Canada

Tickets for the Dayton engagement go on sale Friday, April 26 at Ticket Center Stage, by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

For more information about the 2019-2020 Season and the remainder of the 2018-2019 Season, please visit www.victoriatheatre.com.



For more information, please visit sebastianlive.com.





