Two Local Actresses Cast As 'Lulu' For The Dayton Engagement Of WAITRESS

The Tony -nominated musical WAITRESS, which plays June 25-30 has cast two young area actresses to take on the role of Lulu during the Dayton engagement, part of Victoria Theatre Association's Premier Health Broadway Series.

Vivian King, 4, of Oakwood and TEAGEN KREKUS, 3 1/2, of Lebanon, will alternate the role of Lulu, the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna , an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, Lulu.

Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at the PNC Arts Annex on May 19. Over 30 girls participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the WAITRESS company. The character of Lulu is cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the engagement.

Vivian King of Oakwood, OH is wildly excited for her theatrical debut. She loves singing, dancing, creating, gymnastics, horseback and martial arts.

TEAGAN KREKUS of Lebanon, OH will be making her theater debut and is ecstatic to have the opportunity.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, WAITRESS is an irresistible new hit featuring original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ( Brave, Love Song ), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ( I Am Sam ) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film, the musical tells the story of Jenna a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

It's an empowering musical of the highest order! raves the Chicago Tribune. WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven! says Entertainment Weekly and a monumental contribution to Broadway! according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets for the Premier Health Broadway Series presentation of WAITRESS are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage located in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, by phone 937-228-3630, toll-free 888-228-3630 on online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You