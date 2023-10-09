THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To the Schuster Center, March 3

The Price is Right Live™ is coming to the Schuster Center on March 3, 2024!

By: Oct. 09, 2023

The Schuster Center will play host to The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on March 3, 2024!

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 13th at 10 a.m. at daytonlive.org/price-is-right. Additionally, patrons can purchase tickets in person from our Box Office Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or via phone at 937-228-3630.

Get ready to “Come on Down” and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right,  to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside our Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone's favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase.  The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car.  Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 20 years, generations of fans all across America have made The Price is Right Live the perfect family entertainment experience. And the next contestant might be YOU!  If you've ever dreamt of spinning the Big Wheel- now is your chance!  Look for our special packages, where you can join us on stage, and give the Big Wheel the spin you've always wanted!

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, “Price” and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.




2023 Regional Awards


