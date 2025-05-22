Spotlight: CHILDREN OF EDEN at La Comedia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the Biblical book of Genesis, Children of Eden is a beautifully dramatic portrayal of creation and the flood that examines the complex love between parents and children. With music from Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) and a book from John Caird (Les Misérables), this joyous tale of love and the power of forgiveness is perfect for the entire family.

Featuring musical theatre hit songs such as “Lost In The Wilderness,” “Spark Of Creation,” and “Ain't It Good,” this is a can't miss event for church groups and theatre fans alike!

Matinees: Thursday, Friday & Sunday: Arrival time, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Buffet opens around 11:15, show begins around 12:30 p.m. Evenings: Thursday – Sunday: Arrival time, 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. Buffet opens around 6:15 p.m., show begins around 7:30 p.m.

The following tables are not available for online sales: A32, A31, A21, A22, A23, F36, F26. To book a reservation of 6 or more in A-row, or at wheelchair-accessible tables (F36, F26), please call our box office at 1-800-677-9505. Gift certificates dated before June 18th are not valid for online purchases. Please contact box office to redeem.

