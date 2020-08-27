Ohio Entertainment Venues Allowed to Reopen With Health and Safety Guidelines in Place

These guidelines include the sanitization of dressing rooms and the installation of partitions at box office windows.

Ohio's entertainment venues are now available to reopen, with specific health and safety guidelines in place, WYSO reports.

These guidelines include the sanitization of dressing rooms and the installation of partitions at box office windows.

Performances may also not be allowed to have intermissions to prevent crowding, and must cap attendance at 15 percent of capacity or 300 people, whichever is less.

Debbie Blunden-Diggs, Chief Artistic Administrator and Producing Director for the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, is eager to get back to performances, but recognizes that there will be an economic challenge due to the seating limits.

"It's going to be extremely difficult. It's going to cause a whole new economic challenge, especially for nonprofit arts organizations," she said. "We do rely on an income stream from ticket sales, which now has been cut to 15 percent."

Read more on WYSO.

Shows View More Dayton Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You