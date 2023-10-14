Midnight Sky Releases Latest Single, 'Long Way Back To Town'

The track is taken from the album, "Last Hope for the Modern World." It is the follow-up single to the Top 10 UK title track.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To the Schuster Center, March 3 Photo 2 THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To the Schuster Center, March 3
STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT Comes to Dayton This Month Photo 3 STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT Comes to Dayton This Month
Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL Photo 4 Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL

Midnight Sky Releases Latest Single, 'Long Way Back To Town'

Acclaimed songwriter and musician Tim Tye, and his project, Midnight Sky, are back with a new single to follow-up the Top 10 UK iTunes Country hit, "Last Hope for the Modern World." "Long Way Back to Town" is the latest release from their critically-acclaimed 3rd album, "Last Hope for the Modern World."

Midnight Sky's signature blend of country and Americana shines through in this poignant and emotional track. With powerful vocals and skillful guitar playing, Tim Tye takes listeners on a journey through the ups and downs of love and relationships. "Long Way Back to Town" tells the story of the struggles and hardships one must overcome to find true love again after heartbreak.

Drawing inspiration from his own experiences and observations, Tim Tye's songwriting skills are on full display in this single.

"Long Way Back to Town" is a true testament to Tim Tye's talent and dedication to his craft. It follows the success of his previous hit single, "Last Hope for the Modern World," which reached #7 on the UK iTunes charts. The album has received over 65K streams on Spotify since its release in July.

Stream "Long Way Back to Town" on Spotify: 

Tim Tye, who has spent 45 years as a lawyer, made the bold decision to fully commit to his musical endeavors in 2009. Since then, he has been captivating audiences with his soul-stirring performances and heartfelt music. With the release of "Long Way Back to Town," Midnight Sky continues to solidify its place as a talented act to watch in the country and Americana music scene.

"Long Way Back to Town" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Follow Midnight Sky on social media to stay updated on new releases and performances at www.midnightskymusic.com



RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
Richard Lynch Releases New Single High Above The Midnight Sky Photo
Richard Lynch Releases New Single 'High Above The Midnight Sky'

Richard Lynch has released a new single 'High Above the Midnight Sky,' a tribute to the hope and joy found in the heavenly paradise above.

2
Ludlow Creek Releases New Single The Catacombs Photo
Ludlow Creek Releases New Single 'The Catacombs'

Ludlow Creek has released a haunting new single, 'The Catacombs.' Captivating listeners with eerie lyrics and haunting melodies, this collaboration with award-winning lyricist Ray Monell explores the underground cemetery of The Catacombs of Paris. Get all the details here!

3
Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIES DANCE HALL Photo
Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL

Ohio Theatre Lima will premiere new musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL. Learn more about the show here!

4
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To the Schuster Center, March 3 Photo
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To the Schuster Center, March 3

The Price is Right Live™ is coming to the Schuster Center on March 3, 2024! Experience the excitement of the popular game show in Dayton, OH.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Video
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
Stuck At Home in Dayton Stuck At Home
Brookville Community Theatre (11/09-11/19)Tracker
Dusty's Dixie Dancehall and Destiny Lounge in Dayton Dusty's Dixie Dancehall and Destiny Lounge
The Ohio Theatre Lima (10/20-11/04)Tracker
Ride The Cyclone in Dayton Ride The Cyclone
Blair Hall Theatre (3/15-3/23)
GYPSY in Dayton GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
The Lion King in Dayton The Lion King
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (5/01-5/12)
'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone in Dayton 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone
Blair Hall Theatre (12/14-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You