MESSAGES FROM THE OTHER SIDE WITH JAMES FLYNN Comes to Clague Playhouse in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Clague Playhouse will present the Special Event:"Messages from the Other Side with James Flynn" on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 8PM.

Join James Flynn for a public demonstration of mediumship.

James serves as a bridge between the physical world and those who have crossed over into the afterlife. His goal is to bring people comfort by proving that there is continuity of life. His evidence is accurate and specific and he delivers his healing messages in a very genuine style. Due to the size of the crowd, not everyone will receive a personal message, but everyone will witness the messages that are given, which is an amazing experience in and of itself. As an added plus, Goddess Elite, a metaphysical gift shop in North Olmsted will also be selling a variety of items in the lobby that evening!

James has been engaged in the practice of mediumship for the past 12 years. He has developed his gift by studying with a number of other well-known, experienced mediums. James is a member of the Lily Dale Assembly in New York, where he has served spirit at public services and conducted classes on how to develop mediumship skills.

All reserved seats are $25.00. This is a popular event, so purchase your tickets early! Call the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM or online at bit.ly/ClaguePlayhouseTickets

Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Proceeds will be used for the venue's Production Lighting Upgrade.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More