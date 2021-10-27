Leanne Morgan Will Bring THE BIG PANTY TOUR to the Schuster Center

Dayton Live and Outback Presents have announced that comedian LEANNE MORGAN is making her first appearance at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. LEANNE MORGAN: THE BIG PANTY TOUR will tour 37 cities, including Dayton. Tickets are available at DaytonLive.org, the Schuster Center Box Office, and by phone at 937-228-3630.

"I'll be coming to a city near you and it's going to be so much fun! Come as you are with the people you love. I'll have on big panties, and I suggest you do too! If you want to laugh and have a good time, get your tickets and I'll see you there. We'll have a ball. Oh, and people in little panties are welcome, too. XOXO," says Morgan.

Morgan's style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps fans coming back for more. As a married stay-at-home mother of three, people often accuse Morgan of spying on them because she seems to be living their same life. The fact that so many can relate to her comedy has made Morgan a hit even among the strangest of audiences.

"Leanne is a one-of-a-kind comedian," notes Morgan's manager Matt Van De Water. "Outback is the best comedy promoter in the business. I have no doubt the pairing will result in sold out shows everywhere. I can't wait!"

"We are very excited to collaborate with Leanne on launching the next stage of her career," adds Outback Presents show coordinator Taylor Freeman. "Her ability to tell a story and connect with her audience comes so naturally, and she is a total pro. This is going to be a great year for her and we're thrilled to be a part of it."



Morgan is exclusively represented by Valentijn Sloot at the Gersh Agency and Matt Van De Water at Caravan Management.

While performing in San Antonio, Morgan was asked to appear at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and shortly thereafter appeared on ABC's "The View" in a comical housewife segment. She appeared as a finalist on Nick at Nite's "Funniest Mom" and appeared for three years with the Southern Fried Chicks tour. She has appeared in comedy clubs, performing arts centers, and theaters all over the nation. She held a contract with Warner Brothers and ABC to develop a sitcom based on her comedy and also collaborated with legendary writer/producer Matt Williams ("Roseanne," "Home Improvement") on a half-hour comedy project. Her celebrity fans include Dr. Phil and Paula Deen. She has appeared on both of their shows. Her comedy is in daily rotation at Sirius.

Tickets for LEANNE MORGAN: THE BIG PANTY TOUR at the Schuster Center, along with the rest of the tour, go on sale this Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information on Leanne Morgan, visit leannemorgan.com.