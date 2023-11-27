Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jaime Burnham - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 20%

Debbie Blunden-Diggs - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 17%

Logan Schulze - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 13%

Gabrielle Sharp - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 12%

Emily Hughes Rogers - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

Julia Riethman - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 5%

Josh Walden - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 4%

Lula Elzy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 4%

Michael Shepherd - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 4%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Sheri 'Sparkle' Williams - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

Jessica Eggleston - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Gage Wayne - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Jeffrey Payne - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Rodney Neal - HOLIDAY INN - Rise up 1%

Kara Castle - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Aaron Washington - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Doug Gibbons -Fight Choreography - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Rismiller - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 33%

Janet Powell - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 20%

Zoe Still - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 6%

Anne Heitker - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 6%

Poleena Greely - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 6%

Deb Sortman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 5%

Michael Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Joshua Stucky/Abby Latimer - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 4%

Leslie Welbaum Monnig - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Meagan Clark - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Kamryn Wise - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Janet G. Powell - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Jenni Cypher - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Kathleen Carroll - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Joan Correll - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0%

Anne Heitker - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 0%



Best Dance Production

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 60%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 40%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin McKibben - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 19%

Catie Davis - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 17%

Emily N. Wells - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

Quentin Hammock - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 11%

Andy Bundy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 6%

Kelsey Celek - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 4%

Tim Rezash - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Aaron Eechaute-Lopez - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Joe Deer - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

James Nelson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Leighanna Hornick - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 3%

John Detty - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Kimberly Borst - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Philip Drennen - URINETOWN - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Greg Hellems - SISTER ACT - Wright State University 1%

Jeff Sams - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 1%

Tim Rezash - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Garrett Young - IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Mackensie King - SWEENEY TODD - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Joe Correll - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0

Joe Correll - LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0

Michael Bouson - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0

Michael Bouson - LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Jaime Burnham - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 30%

Joe Deer - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Human Race Theater Company 12%

Leighanna Hornick - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 8%

Sara Bortz - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 7%

Dawn Roth Smith - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 6%

Eboni Bell Darcy - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

James Nelson - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Josh Aaron McCabe - THE LIAR - Wright State University 4%

Rebekah Madden - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 4%

Erin Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Marya Spring Cordes - ARCADIA - Wright State University 3%

Michael Schumacher - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Josh Aaron McCabe - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 3%

Gina Kleesattel - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Craig Smith - THE ODD COUPLE - Actor's Theatre of Fairborn 2%

Joe Correll - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Michael Bouson - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 15%

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 14%

FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 13%

THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 12%

MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 8%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 5%

RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 2%

I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 2%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 1%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 1%

MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Brown - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 25%

Matthew P. Benjamin - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 23%

John Rensel - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

Ben Remke - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 4%

Matthew Benjamin - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 4%

Patrick Cassidy - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

Drew Michaels - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Daniel Brunk - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Derek Dunavent - TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Rachel Robinson - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 3%

Richard Lee Waldeck - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Andrew Darr - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Jason Vogel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Derek Dunavent - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Jessy Henning - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

John Falkenbach - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 1%

Alex Markley - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 1%

Drew Michaels - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Ronald Frost - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brian McKibben - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 24%

Rick Bertone - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 22%

Steve Goers - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 19%

Amanda Newhart - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Jarrod Davis Jr. - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 4%

George Drewyor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 4%

Judy Mansky - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

Wade Russo - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

Charles Larkowski - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Jeremy Weinstein - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

Judy Mansky - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Lorri Topping - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

F. Wade Russo - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 1%

Emily McConkie - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 1%

Matt Ebright - BRIGHT STAR - Wright State University 1%

Laura Wells Parent - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0%



Best Musical

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 17%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 15%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 14%

FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 13%

MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 7%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 6%

RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 3%

THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

URINETOWN - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 1%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

BRIGHT STAR - Wright State University 1%

SWEENEY TODD - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 0%

HOLIDAY INN - Rise Up 0



Best New Play Or Musical

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 41%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 31%

IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 14%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Evan VanSkyock - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 12%

Maggie Arnett - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 10%

Madison Kopec - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

Kyle Mangold - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

Ava Newkirk - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 7%

Sally Mayes - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Jordan Head - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 5%

Tanner Gleeson - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 4%

Logan Schulze - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 4%

Anthony Kellner - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 3%

Abby Brigadoi - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 3%

Kevin Willardson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Aaron Joseph Brewer - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Andy Bundy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 2%

Adee McFarland - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Michael Schumacher - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Philip Drennen - SWEENEY TODD - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Jason S. Lakes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 2%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Morgan Tracy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Naman Clark - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Nick Bellmyer - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Sara Mackie - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Lynn Vanderpool - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Grace Rooney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 30%

Ted Eltzroth - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

Misty White - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 7%

Alex Fry - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 7%

Kelly Mengelkoch - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Alex Sunderhaus - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Christine Brunner - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Tracie Puckett-Knight - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 4%

Michelle Peterson - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Kerry Simpson - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Michael Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Josh Aaron McCabe - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Mierka Girten - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Burgess Byrd - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Mark Van Luvender - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Ethan Harris - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Peggy McDonald - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Nick Long - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Dawn Gunter - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

Gage Recker - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Andrew Ian Adams - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Jessica Suba - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 0%

Deangelo Powell - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 0%



Best Play

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 37%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theater 9%

HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

ARCADIA - Wright State University 4%

THE LIAR - Wright State University 4%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 4%

I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 3%

SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 2%

THE ODD COUPLE - Actor's Theatre of Fairborn 2%

FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 27%

Tamara Honesty - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 22%

Chris Harmon - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 6%

Ray Zupp - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Jack O'Conner - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

Chesapeake Dalrymple - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 5%

Matt Robbins - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Red Newman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Natalie Jobe - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 3%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Scott Kimmins - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Danielle Lowery - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Emma Visscher - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Scott Madden - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 2%

Scott Kimmins - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Shaun Diggs - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Michael Bouson - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grace Randall - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 28%

Brando Triantafillou - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 23%

emily c. porter - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 16%

Sean Mayo - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 6%

James Dunlap - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 5%

Cody Peterson - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Aaron Joseph Brewer - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 4%

Mike Shea - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

Daniel Brunk - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Jason Vogel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Jennifer Kaufman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Brando Triantafillou - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Ronald Frost - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Daniel Brunk - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Christian Kidd - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 16%

Isabel Rawlins - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 13%

Alyssa Iverson - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 10%

Zach Ahrens - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 8%

Ella Sherck - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 6%

Gavyn Sanchez - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 4%

Aleah Vassell - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Chey Williford - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

Edwin Large - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Amy Van Dyke - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

Eli Chamberlin - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Lindsey Cardoza - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Tina Green - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Earl Phillips - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Rachel Werling - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 2%

Melinda Porto - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Zach King - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Eb Madson - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Abby Kress - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Connor Curran - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Jonah Sievers - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Ian Spraul - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Allie Haines - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Roniece Hutchinson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madison Wells - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 11%

Barry Mulholland - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

Darlene Spencer - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Brandon Shockney - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 6%

Sheryl Koontz - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 6%

Rico Parker - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Christine Brunner - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Greta Moore - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Madison Wells - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Katie Gainey West - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 5%

Josiah Callinan - JACKIE ROBINSON STEAL HOME - Sinclair Theatre 5%

Lisa Stephen Friday - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Grace Conkel - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Burgess Byrd - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

A.J. Baldwin - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Brian Laughlin - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Tina Green - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Zack Welly - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 2%

Lilly Petty - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Debbie Briggs - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Derek Dunn-Melvin - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Alain Alejandro - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 34%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 32%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 14%

INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 11%

MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 8%

