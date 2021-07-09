Kevin Moore Will Retire As Artistic Director of The Human Race Theatre Company

The Human Race Theatre Company announces that Artistic Director, Kevin Moore, will retire from the company that he helped to found in June, 2022 - at the end of his 36th year in leadership at Dayton's premier professional theatre company.

In 1986, the original founders - Suzy Bassani, Sara Exley and Caryl Philips - gathered together a handful of founding artists to represent the new company. These members included Marsha Hanna, Scott Stoney, Sheila Ramsey, Michael Lippert, Bob Hetherington and Tony Dallas. Moore was the very first employee, serving as Executive Director from 1986 - 2011. In 2010, Moore and Hanna were the first arts team to be given the Ohio Governor's Award for Arts Administration. After the untimely passing of Marsha Hanna in 2011, Moore was named Producing Artistic Director.

"It has been my honor to partner with Kevin in leading The Human Race over the last several years," states Human Race Executive Director, Kappy Kilburn. "I have been so very lucky to get to work with and learn from him before he retires. We look forward to celebrating Kevin over the next year as we transition into the next exciting phase of The Human Race!"

Besides running the day-to-day operations these many years, Moore has also directed numerous productions, both plays and musicals. He established the Musical Theatre Workshop in 2000 to assist in developing new musicals, and has also added play development to The Human Race's list of accomplishments. Over 30 new works have been developed and 14 world premieres have been produced. Moore developed meaningful relationships with nationally known writers, including Stephen Schwartz, Michael Slade, Brian Yorkey, Eric Ulloa, Elisabeth Von Trapp, Joseph Thalkan, Lewis Black, Patricia O'Hara and Gregg Coffin.

"Kevin is an enormous asset to this community," says HRTC Board Chair Jaresha Moore Smith. "His leadership and artistry secured The Human Race's place as a dynamic and important institution in Dayton. He will be missed but we wish him only the best in his future endeavors."

The Human Race has launched a national search for Moore's replacement (full job description and submission information on www.humanracetheatre.org.) During his remaining tenure, HRTC will present multiple opportunities to pay tribute to Moore's legacy coinciding with year long 35th Birthday celebration events at The Loft Theatre and in the greater community.

"We don't plan on leaving Dayton," Moore said of himself and fellow Resident Artist/husband Scott Stoney. "I expect we'll do more traveling - especially during the winter. I have a few directing projects ahead of me, and who knows, maybe I'll get back on the stage for more than just the curtain speech."