Inaugural Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase Rousing Success

More than 22 local school theatre programs were represented tonight at the inaugural Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVHSTA) Showcase, held at the Schuster Center. The Tony Awards-inspired showcase honored schools, students, and directors for artistic excellence in high school theatre during the 2018-2019 school year. The evening began with an opening number, "This Is Me" from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, and closed with "You Will Be Found" from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, performed by more than 50 local theatre students. Emcee, Leah Thomas, MVSTA adjudicator and coordinator, announced awards for Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Production of a Best, Lead Actress and Lead Actor as well as awards for technical theatre and direction, to name a few.

Jason Hamen, Director of Theatre Programming at Centerville High School, was recognized as the MVSTA Theatre Director of the Year and a MVHSA Special Recognition Award was presented to Jim Sagona, for his time, dedication and support of the DayTony High School Theatre Awards.

Outstanding Production Of A Musical

OKLAHOMA Carroll High School • FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Centerville High School •INTO THE WOODS Centerville High School • CINDERELLA Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School • BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Kettering Fairmont High School• THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Tippecanoe High School • THE WIZARD OF OZ Versailles High School

Outstanding Production Of A Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Alter High School • TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Centerville High School • A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School • A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, AN ADAPTATION Dominion Academy Of Dayton • THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Franklin High School • MACBETH Northmont High School • TRAP The Miami Valley School • PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Tippecanoe High School

Tonight's showcase featured performers from all MVHSTA participating schools, including: Alter High School • Carlisle High School • Carroll High School • Cedarville High School • Centerville High School • Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School • Dominion Academy of Dayton • Fairborn High School • Franklin High School • Kettering Fairmont High School • Mechanicsburg High School • Miamisburg High School • Milton-Union High School • Northmont High School • Springboro High School • Stebbins High School • Stivers School for the Arts • The Miami Valley School • Tippecanoe High School • Versailles High School • Wayne High School • West Carrollton High School

