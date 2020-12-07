Human Race Theatre Honors 8th Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Tragedy With Encore Of 26 PEBBLES

The Human Race Theatre Company, Dayton's premier professional theatre, is pleased to announce an "Encore Performance" of its 2017 world premiere production of 26 Pebbles by Eric Ulloa - in recognition of the 8th anniversary of the tragic school shooting at Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Connecticut. The production, a fundraiser for Sandy Hook Promise, will appear on the streaming platform Broadway On Demand from December 16 - 21, 2020.

"In the long list of mass shootings in our country, " states Human Race Artistic Director Kevin Moore, "this one stands out so strongly because the victims were so young. Playwright and Broadway performer Eric Ulloa went to the community, interviewed the people of Newtown, and created this powerful play that looks at how the community came together to heal and find their way out of tragedy...to hope."

This week of performances will serve as a fundraiser for Sandy Hook Promise - the organization founded by families of the victims to create a culture that prevents violence, ends school shootings and other harmful acts against children. "However, a secondary benefit exists," said Moore. "This compelling and hopeful story of a community working together to ascend from tragedy is a lesson that many communities could very much use right now."

The original production was directed by Igor Goldin, and the cast included Christine Brunner, Gina Handy, Scott Hunt, Jennifer Joplin, Caitlin McWethy and Jason Podplesky. Production Stage Manager was Lexi Muller. Scenic Design by Scott J. Kimmins; Costume Design by Jessica Pitcairn; Lighting Design by John Rensel; and Composer/Sound Design by Jay Brunner.

Tickets will be available at Broadway On Demand starting December 9th. A single viewing is $10, with an option to add additional donations. All sales & donations will benefit Sandy Hook Promise. For more information and links to buying tickets, visit www.humanracetheatre.org

