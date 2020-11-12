Human Race Presents Virtual Reading Of GARDEN POLITICS

The production will be made available on the streaming platform Broadway On Demand from November 13 - 18, 2020.

The Human Race Theatre Company, Dayton's premier professional theatre company, is excited to announce a virtual reading of a play by Michael Slade, Garden Politics, will be made available on the streaming platform Broadway On Demand from November 13 - 18, 2020.

"This marks our second virtual playreading since our COVID shut down in March," states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. "Rehearsing and performing via Zoom is a very different experience for our actors. It's a combination of voice-over, oral interpretation, and acting for the camera. It's theatrical, but not exactly theatre. Yet, it is still storytelling - and that fulfills our mission. For 34 years we have shared stories that enlighten us, move us, and yes, startle us into new thoughts."

This project also marks the company's sixth project with playwright Michael Slade since 2008, including three world premieres (Change, Under A Red Moon and Family Shots) Slade is a three-time Emmy Award winner for Writing and Co-Creating the hit series After Forever, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Described as a romantic comedy about people of "a certain age" who find love while battling City Hall, Garden Politics is directed by Human Race Resident Artist and Founding Member, Scott Stoney. The cast includes Resident Artist Patricia Linhart, and Dayton actors Saul Caplan and Libby Holley Scancarello. Video Editing is provided by Shaunn Baker of WorldStage Media.

Tickets are available at Broadway on Demand by using this link: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/jesbUDfoukL0-garden-politics--the-human-race-theatre-company

