Fortune Feimster Comes to the Schuster Center

The performance is on Saturday November 4, 2023.

By:
Fortune Feimster Comes to the Schuster Center

Fortune Feimster has announced additional shows for her 2023 Live Laugh Love Tour including the Schuster Center in Dayton, OH on Saturday November 4, 2023! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and are available at daytonlive.org/fortune-feimster and through the Dayton Live Ticket Office Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 937-228-3630.

Due to high demand, the comedian, writer, and actress has added shows in Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; San Antonio, TX; New Orleans, LA; Portland, Oregon; Spokane, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Minneapolis, MN; Oakland, CA; Evansville, IN; Dayton, OH; Charleston, WV; Kansas City, KS; Chesterfield; MO; Louisville, KY.

Presale begins Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST (code: LAUGH). Learn more at FortuneFeimster.com.




RELATED STORIES - Dayton

Daytons Ballet School & Youth Orchestras to Celebrate Big Anniversaries With a Weekend Photo
Dayton's Ballet School & Youth Orchestras to Celebrate Big Anniversaries With a Weekend of Concerts

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will continue celebrating Dayton’s oldest performing arts organizations with a weekend of anniversary performances on May 20 and 21.

Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25 Photo
Human Race Theatre Company To Present INDIGO, June 7- 25

The Human Race Theatre Company finishes its 37th year with the launch of a world premiere musical, Indigo, with book by Kait Kerrigan and music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis.

Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration Photo
Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration

The Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable (DBA Theatre Roundtable) Annual Celebration took place on April 30, 2023, at 7PM at Shadowbox Live. Theatre Roundtable is a Columbus-based consortium of community, educational, and professional theatre companies that exists to further the performing arts in Ohio.

Ember Womens Theatre Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID By Sarah Treem Photo
Ember Women's Theatre Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID By Sarah Treem

Ember Women's Theatre will present When We Were Young and Unafriad, by Sarah Treem. With a timely look back to the women's rights on the 70's, When We Were Young and Unafriad follows women in different places in their life, with different stakes surrounding the liberation movement.


Recommended For You