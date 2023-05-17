Fortune Feimster Comes to the Schuster Center

Fortune Feimster has announced additional shows for her 2023 Live Laugh Love Tour including the Schuster Center in Dayton, OH on Saturday November 4, 2023! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and are available at daytonlive.org/fortune-feimster and through the Dayton Live Ticket Office Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 937-228-3630.

Due to high demand, the comedian, writer, and actress has added shows in Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; San Antonio, TX; New Orleans, LA; Portland, Oregon; Spokane, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Minneapolis, MN; Oakland, CA; Evansville, IN; Dayton, OH; Charleston, WV; Kansas City, KS; Chesterfield; MO; Louisville, KY.

Presale begins Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST (code: LAUGH). Learn more at FortuneFeimster.com.