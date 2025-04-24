Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. Comes to Dayton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney's High School Musical JR. is coming to Dayton this week. Performances will run Apr 25 - Apr 27, 2025 at PNC Arts Annex - Theatre.

Wildcats everywhere! This up-beat throwback to the ins and outs of high school drama is a nostalgic romp for young and old alike! The audition notice is posted for East High’s spring musical and superstar athlete Troy and science whiz Gabriella secretly want to try out. Will their dreams be thwarted as they navigate the cliques of East High? Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite “High School Musical” songs such as “Get’cha Head In The Game,” “Stick To The Status Quo,” and “We’re All In This Together.”

With its inspiring message of friendship, self-discovery, and teamwork, you’ll be singing and cheering along with DISNEY’S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. all the way to opening night!

There are four performances of this show: Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday afternoon.

Comments