Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Celebrates Dayton Ballet's 85th Anniversary

The 85th Diamond Anniversary runs February 10-12, 2023, at the historic Victoria Theatre.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) continues its celebration of the Ballet's illustrious legacy with an 85th Diamond Anniversary repertory program. Paying homage to its founders, Miss Josephine, and Miss Hermene Schwarz, the program reflects, Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Russo Burke's mission to include more female choreographers in the Ballet's repertory. The 85th Diamond Anniversary runs February 10-12, 2023, at the historic Victoria Theatre. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $5. For tickets, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.

The 85th Diamond Anniversary features an all-female choreographed repertory program that includes a brilliant collection of beautiful ballets that showcase the physicality and virtuosity of the full Dayton Ballet company. Throughout Karen Russo Burke's time as Artistic Director, Burke has added more than 20 ballets by female choreographers into Dayton Ballet's repertory. At 85 years young, Dayton Ballet is one of the oldest ballet companies in the country. DPAA pays tribute to Dayton Ballet's history through a commissioned video created by University of Dayton students and has crafted a display of historical photos and costumes located throughout the Victoria Theatre for audiences to enjoy.

Two of Burke's ballets are on the program, the critically acclaimed A Streetcar Named Desire*, based on the Tennessee Williams play, and Dear Booky, celebrating Dayton Ballet founders Miss Jo and Miss Hermene. Dayton Ballet School and Dayton Ballet Company alum, Jennifer Sydor returns to Dayton to choreograph her piece, "I'll Meet You There." Sydor is currently a faculty member at Wright State University and Dayton Ballet School. Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Limoncello makes its Dayton debut with this performance after an exhilarating premiere with Tulsa Ballet.

"I am thrilled to be able to celebrate yet another amazing Dayton Ballet anniversary," says Karen Burke, Dayton Ballet Artistic Director. "One of my goals as Artistic Director is to provide female choreographers with more creative opportunities. We are fortunate to have two female guest choreographers that will present their unique work at the 85th Diamond Anniversary performance. Please consider joining us for this exciting Dayton Ballet milestone and be sure to stay after each performance for our Dancer Talk Backs."

Tickets to the 85th Diamond Anniversary performances start at $5. They are on sale now by phone at 937.228.3630, online at daytonperformingarts.org/tickets in person at the Box Office in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

Dayton Ballet's season concludes with Peter Pan, April 21-23, 2023, at the Schuster Center. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.




