Dayton Opera Unveils Star-Studded Cast And Conductors For Verdi's AIDA

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced the cast and conductors for Dayton Opera's upcoming production of Verdi's Aida. Aida takes place Friday, April 4 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 6 at 2:30pm at the Schuster Center. DPAA's Take Note—a free, educational talk—precedes each performance on the Charles D. Berry Foundation Stage. Dr. Sam Dorf, a Professor of Musicology at the University of Dayton, moderates the lecture and discussion.

Tickets start at $5 and are available online at DaytonPerformingArts.org; by phone at (937) 228-3630; or by visiting the Schuster Center Box Office.

A CLASSIC OPERATIC LOVE TRIANGLE

Giuseppe Verdi's Aida premiered in Cairo on December 24, 1871. Set in ancient Egypt, the opera follows a tragic love triangle between Aida, an Ethiopian princess enslaved in Egypt; Radamès, the Egyptian military commander who loves her; and Amneris, an Egyptian princess who is in love with Radamès. Aida's loyalty to her homeland and her forbidden love for Radamès create a tension between her duty and her desires. Meanwhile, Radamès is caught between his love for Aida and his loyalty to Egypt. The opera explores themes of love, sacrifice, and betrayal, culminating in a tragic ending. Aida is sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Kathleen Clawson, Artistic Director of the Dayton Opera and Dr. Ron Anderson and Robb Sloan-Anderson Chair, comments: “Aida delves into the complex emotions of love, duty, betrayal, jealousy, and sacrifice in a heightened, dramatic way. A true sensory experience, it tells the story of forbidden love through Verdi's brilliant music, powerful singing, elaborate costumes, and stunning sets, creating an aural and visual spectacle like none other.”

The lavish sets were designed by the famous Argentinian opera director and designer Roberto Oswold, and the costumes were created by his longtime collaborator Aníbal Lápiz—both are provided by Opera Carolina. With experience designing for over 400 productions at regional and international opera companies, Michael Baumgarten makes his Dayton Opera debut as Lighting Designer.

Clawson comments: “Each scene evokes ancient Egypt with sculptural elements, including gilded friezes, statues, and a colossal stone head reminiscent of effigies of Ramesses II. Our Aida is a feast for both eye and ear. This visually stunning, immersive experience is everything you want in opera, providing the perfect escape.”

THE GRANDEST OF GRAND OPERA

Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson directs Verdi's spectacular production, widely considered the pinnacle of grand opera due to its magnificent score, dramatic story, and the immense forces required to bring it to life. In addition to a principal cast of eight singers, the score calls for nearly 50 Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra musicians in the pit, six onstage herald trumpets and additional musicians offstage; over 50 choristers comprised of Dayton Opera and Stivers Chamber Choir members (directed by Jeffrey Powell and Paula Powell, respectively); and nearly 40 dancers from the Dayton Ballet and Dayton Contemporary Dance (DCDC) companies. DCDC's Crystal Williams choreographs.

In addition, a dozen supernumeraries and an array of stagehands, designers, and artistic personnel bring the opera to life. In total, Aida's creative and Production Team includes over 100 talented Dayton locals, all of whom bring the pride and power of ancient Egypt to the stage.

Clawson comments: “The sheer scale of the production is breathtaking. The ‘Triumphal Scene,' a highlight that epitomizes Aida's grandness, features over 100 individuals onstage: the powerful singing of the astonishing soloists and chorus, herald trumpets, a procession of soldiers and supernumeraries, and dancers from both the Dayton Ballet and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. This elaborate staging is designed to be a truly awe-inspiring experience, transporting the audience to a world of epic proportions.”

A STAR-STUDDED CAST

Dayton Opera announces soprano Laquita Mitchell as the title character. Mitchell is a highly sought-after artist and has performed on the renowned stages of the San Francisco Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Opéra Comique in Paris. She has also concertized with the Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, and New York Philharmonic. Regarding her portrayal of Bess in the San Francisco Opera's production of Porgy and Bess, Opera News commented, “Soprano Laquita Mitchell dazzled the audience with her purity of tone and vivid theatrical presence.”

Tenor Nathan Granner makes his role debut as Aida's love interest, Radames. Praised by The San Francisco Chronicle for his “sinewy, ringing tone” and “splendidly flexibility,” Granner is a world-renowned leading tenor specializing in Contemporary Opera and late Bel-Canto repertoire. Most recently, Granner achieved critical success in a challenging and unique mix of roles, including a debut of Verdi's Alfredo with both Fort Worth Opera and Opera Santa Barbara; an on-film and studio soundtrack recording of the title role in Gordon Getty's Goodbye, Mr. Chips; and Rob Hall in the award-winning animated film Everest, produced by Opera Parallèle and presented by The Dallas Opera.

Mezzo-soprano Deborah Nansteel completes the love triangle as Amneris. Praised by The New York Times for her “decorous presence and an emotive vibrato,” Nansteel takes the Dayton Opera stage after performances at the Metropolitan Opera, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the New York Philharmonic, and Carnegie Hall. Nansteel is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) where she earned an Artist Diploma in Opera and a Master of Music in Voice.

The principal cast also includes baritone Darren Lekeith Drone as Amonasro; bass-baritone Kenneth Kellogg as Ramphis; bass Allen Michael Jones as the King of Egypt; soprano Amber R. Monroe as the High Priestess; and tenor Chaz'men Williams-Ali as the Messenger. Regarding the stellar onstage talent, Clawson comments: “This production marks Dayton Opera debuts for Laquita Mitchell, Nathan Granner, Allen Michael Jones, Kenneth Kellogg, Amber Monroe, and Chaz'men Williams-Ali. We are also delighted to welcome back Deborah Nansteel, who last appeared on the Dayton Opera stage during the 2010 Season with Faust and Porgy and Bess, and Darren Lekeith Drone, who captivated audiences in Amahl and the Night Visitors in 2022. With impressive credits from major international and U.S. opera houses, as well as numerous national and international competition awards, these exceptional artists bring their immense talent to this magnificent work. Aida, one of the most frequently performed operas since its 1871 premiere, remains a beloved classic. This is the sixth production of Aida in Dayton Opera's 53-year history. Notably, it opened the Schuster Center in 2003 and was last staged in 2014. After a decade's absence from our repertoire, we are thrilled to present such a star-studded cast of singers, bringing this exquisite masterpiece back to Dayton audiences.”

POWER TO THE PODIUM

After a riveting performance in DPAA's ‘23–24 Season and his subsequent appointment, Maestro Keitaro Harada returns to the DPAA podium to conduct Verdi's soaring score.

Clawson comments: “When Kei was selected as designate, I asked Neal if he would be willing to ‘pass the baton' as conductor of Aida to Kei, so that both Brandon and I would have the opportunity to work with him before he takes the helm next season. As the cherished collaborative partner he has always been, Neal understood how important this would be to us and agreed.”

Harada's appearance is made possible by a generous gift from Thomas and Frances Bankston. Bankston is Artistic Director Emeritus of Dayton Opera, having acted as Artistic Administrator and Director from 1996 to 2021.

Maestro Andrew J. Kim supports Harada as Assistant Conductor. Kim is a 2024 recipient of the illustrious Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award and is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of musicians. He currently serves as the Music Director of the New York Youth Symphony Orchestra, where he works with talented young musicians to perform cornerstone repertoire and new works. In addition, Kim leads the Robert L. Poster Apprentice Conducting Program and is on faculty at the Conducting Institute, a comprehensive training program led by Miguel Harth-Bedoya. Kim appears courtesy of The Solti Foundation's Elizabeth Buccheri Opera Residency Program, which ensures emerging conductors gain experience in operatic conducting.

Harada comments: “I'm absolutely THRILLED to be returning to Dayton to conduct Aida, prior to joining the phenomenal DPAA family as Music and Artistic Director! This production is going to be a breathtaking, collaborative masterpiece, showcasing the absolute best of the Opera, Ballet, and Philharmonic! We're talking pure artistic magic! AND, as if that weren't enough, I'm bursting with anticipation to begin a fantastic new partnership with the prestigious Solti Foundation U.S., who have awarded the incredibly talented young conductor, Andrew J. Kim, an Opera Residency fellowship to assist me on this epic journey! This is going to be an unforgettable experience, and I can't wait to share it with all of you!”

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Kathleen Clawson, Director

Kathleen Clawson celebrates her fifth season as Dayton Opera Artistic Director and Dr. Ron Anderson and Robb Sloan-Anderson Chair. Clawson began directing for the Opera in 2009 and has directed 19 productions since, including serving as dramaturg and stage director for the world premiere of Finding Wright. An acclaimed opera director, she directed The Santa Fe Opera's world premiere of Shoes for the Santo Niño (2011) and was stage director and dramaturg for their world premiere of UnShakeable (2016). A mezzo-soprano, Clawson's credits include soloist with the Dayton Philharmonic, productions with The Santa Fe Opera and The Dallas Opera, recording de Falla's “El Amor Brujo” for Maria Benitez' Teatro Flamenco tour, and singing “Mother Abbess” in Debby Boone's international tour of The Sound of Music.

Keitaro Harada, Conductor

Keitaro Harada is a dynamic conductor with an international career spanning symphony, opera, and multidisciplinary projects. Appointed Music and Artistic Director of the Dayton Philharmonic (beginning in the 2025–2026 Season) and Permanent Conductor of the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, he also serves as Music and Artistic Director of the Savannah Philharmonic and Principal Guest Conductor of the Aichi Chamber Orchestra. A recipient of the 2023 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, Harada has led major orchestras including the NHK Symphony, Houston Symphony, and Cincinnati Symphony. His operatic credits feature acclaimed performances of Madama Butterfly at Cincinnati Opera, Orphée aux Enfers at Nikikai Opera, and Carmen at Sofia National Opera. A six-time Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award winner, Harada has released eight albums and previously served as Associate Conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony and Pops.

Andrew Kim, Assistant Conductor

Andrew Jinhong Kim, recipient of the 2024 Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award, is a dynamic conductor committed to fostering musical excellence and community. As Music Director of the New York Youth Symphony, he made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2023 alongside Augustin Hadelich, leading performances of cornerstone repertoire and premieres by young American composers. He also serves on the faculty of the Conducting Institute, mentoring aspiring conductors. Kim has conducted ensembles including the Südwestdeutsche Philharmonie Konstanz, Fort Worth Symphony, and Duluth Superior Symphony, and regularly collaborates with the Minnesota Orchestra as a Cover Conductor. A dedicated educator and collaborator, he has participated in prestigious workshops and residencies and continues to shape the next generation of musicians through his leadership and teaching.

Laquita Mitchell (Aida)

Soprano Laquita Mitchell has earned acclaim performing with renowned opera companies, including San Francisco Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Opéra Comique in Paris. She has headlined major roles such as Bess in Porgy and Bess, Julie in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Omar, and the Countess in Le Nozze di Figaro. A frequent concert soloist, she has appeared with the Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, and New York Philharmonic, among others, performing works by Beethoven, Mahler, and Poulenc. A Metropolitan Opera National Council Laffont Competition grand prize winner, she is also a dedicated educator, serving on the voice faculty at Mannes College of Music.

Deborah Nansteel (Amneris)

Mezzo-soprano Deborah Nansteel is a powerhouse performer with a commanding vocal presence, lauded for her “formidable display of vocal power and dramatic assurance.” She has appeared at top U.S. opera houses, making her Metropolitan Opera début as Alisa in Lucia di Lammermoor and performing with Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera, and Seattle Opera. Notable roles include Amneris in Aida; Azucena in Il Trovatore; and Aunt Lou in Highway 1, USA; as well as roles in world premieres such as Blind Injustice and Jennifer Higdon's Cold Mountain. Equally accomplished on the concert stage, she has performed with the New York Philharmonic, at Carnegie Hall, and with leading symphonies nationwide. A graduate of the Washington National Opera's Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program, Nansteel continues to captivate audiences with her dramatic depth and vocal artistry.

Nathan Granner (Radames)

Tenor Nathan Granner is a world-renowned solo and collaborative artist, celebrated for his “vibrant and flexible voice” (The Boston Globe) and “utter control of a ravishing mixed head sound” (Opera News). A semi-finalist at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Laffont Competition, he has performed leading roles such as Rodolfo in La Bohème (Opera Santa Barbara, Tulsa Opera), Nemorino in L'Elisir d'Amore (Lyric Opera Kansas City), Curly in Oklahoma! (Charlottesville Opera), and Dr. Morel in Stewart Copeland's The Invention of Morel (Chicago Opera Theater, Long Beach Opera). As a founding member of The American Tenors (Sony Masterworks), he has performed at major venues including Disney Hall with the California Philharmonic. Beyond opera, Granner explores innovative artistic collaborations, from postmodern pop art projects to international tours blending classical and world music. He is also passionate about accessibility in classical music and has helped raise millions for charitable causes through his work with David Foster and Friends. With fearless artistry and an adventurous spirit, Granner continues to push the boundaries of opera and concert performance.

Darren Lekeith Drone (Amonasro)

Baritone Darren Lekeith Drone, praised for his “gorgeously warm tone and deep resonance” (Opera News), is rapidly gaining recognition in the opera world. He has performed leading roles such as Marcello in La Bohème (Glimmerglass Festival), Falstaff in Falstaff (Opera San José), and Belcore in L'Elisir d'Amore (Florentine Opera). His Metropolitan Opera appearances include Porgy and Bess and Fire Shut Up in My Bones, alongside covers in Carmen. Notable debuts include Seattle Opera, Portland Opera, and Lyric Opera of Chicago, where he covered roles in the world premiere of The Walkers. Equally active in concert, he has performed with the Dayton Philharmonic and Santa Fe Symphony, solidifying his place as a dynamic and compelling artist.

Kenneth Kellogg (Ramphis)

Bass Kenneth Kellogg, praised for his “commanding stage presence” and “rich, resonant voice,” is a dynamic artist equally at home in traditional and contemporary opera. He has performed iconic roles such as the title character in Don Giovanni, Mephistopheles in Faust, Sarastro in Die Zauberflöte, and Ramfis in Aida, with leading houses including San Francisco Opera, LA Opera, Washington National Opera, and the Canadian Opera Company. Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson wrote Blue—which earned acclaim as the best new opera of 2020—specifically for Kellogg. He has also led productions of Champion and The Summer King, demonstrating his commitment to new works. A graduate of the Adler Fellowship and the Domingo-Cafritz Program, Kellogg is also an advocate for artist rights and a consultant on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the performing arts.

Allen Michael Jones (King of Egypt)

Bass Allen Michael Jones is an emerging talent known for his rich voice and versatility in both classic and contemporary opera. A former Resident Studio Artist with Minnesota Opera and Michigan Opera Theatre, he has performed roles such as Masetto in Don Giovanni, Zaretsky in Eugene Onegin, and Balthazar in Amahl and the Night Visitors. He made his Santa Fe Opera debut as Zaretsky and covered Van Helsing in the world premiere of The Lord of Cries. A committed interpreter of new works, he has been actively involved with Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's Blue, performing and covering roles across multiple companies. As a gifted composer, Jones holds degrees from Morehouse College and Georgia State University, bringing a unique artistic perspective to his growing career.

Amber R. Monroe (High Priestess)

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Amber R. Monroe has been recognized as “a crystalline lyric soprano and a superb singing actress.” She has recently made her company and role debuts as Nedda (Pagliacci) with El Paso Opera and appeared as Countess Almaviva (Le Nozze di Figaro) with Kentucky Opera. She has participated as a young artist in both The Glimmerglass Festival and the Merola Opera Program. Her professional credits include appearances as Clara in Porgy and Bess (Opera Western Reserve), the title role in Suor Angelica (Oberlin in Italy), and the title role in Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed that Line to Freedom (Cleveland Opera Theater). Monroe is a second-year Artist Diploma student at The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), where she performed the Governess (Turn of the Screw) and was scheduled to sing First Lady (Die Zauberflöte) prior to its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chaz’men Williams-Ali (Messenger)

Chaz’men Williams-Ali is an acclaimed tenor known for his soaring lyrical voice and emotional depth. A St. Louis native, he trained at the University of Iowa and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’s Artist-in-Training program before making his professional debut in The Gondoliers with Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre. He has since performed at major houses, including the Metropolitan Opera in Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg under Maestro Pappano, English National Opera, Dutch National Opera, and Theater und Orchester Heidelberg, where he portrayed Pinkerton (Madama Butterfly) and Canio (Pagliacci). His Kennedy Center debut came with Washington National Opera’s Madama Butterfly, followed by a role debut as Don José with Washington Chorus. A former Glimmerglass Festival Young Artist, he performed with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis alongside Susan Graham and James Morris. Beyond opera, Williams-Ali excels in recital, concert, and music direction, earning widespread praise for his artistry.

Crystal Michelle (Choreographer)

Crystal Michelle Perkins is a choreographer, performer, and educator who served as Associate Artistic Director of the internationally acclaimed Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, following nine seasons as a company dancer. A recipient of the Ohio Arts Council’s Individual Excellence Award and the Josie Award, she has maintained and restaged works by leading African-American choreographers, including Donald Byrd and Dianne McIntyre. Perkins’ choreographic research explores Black female embodiment, culminating in The Beautiful Archive Project and Boxing Up Beautiful. Her work has been commissioned by the Dublin Arts Council and performed in collaboration with the Dayton Philharmonic and Khalid Moss Jazz Trio. She has taught and choreographed for many institutions and is an Assistant Professor of Dance at The Ohio State University.

Michael Baumgarten (Lighting Designer)

Michael Baumgarten has designed lighting for over 400 productions at regional and international opera companies, including Opera Carolina, Opera Lyra Ottawa, Arizona Opera, The Santa Fe Opera, Lyric Opera Kansas City, Palm Beach Opera, Toledo Opera, Michigan Opera Theater, and Opera Columbus during his thirty-plus year design career. A graduate of the Yale School of Drama and member of United Scenic Artists, Local 829, he assisted on Broadway during the 1980’s, working with such designers as Craig Miller, Tom Skelton, Beverly Emmons, Jim Ingalls, and Richard Nelson. Baumgarten has been the Director of Production and Resident Lighting Designer for Opera Carolina in Charlotte since 2005, and for Chautauqua Opera since 1999.

