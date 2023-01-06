DPAA Announces Medical Leave For Artistic Director Neal Gittleman

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 06, 2023  

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced that Neal Gittleman, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is on medical leave to recuperate from a surgical procedure. Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds will conduct the orchestra throughout Gittleman's recovery. Gittleman is expected to return to the podium in early spring.

Gittleman was diagnosed with intermediate-stage prostate cancer in late 2022. "The good news is that there's a very high probability of a cure," says Gittleman. "The bad news is that recovering from surgery will keep me off the podium for a while."

"The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance family extends its warmest wishes to Neal as he recovers," says DPAA President & CEO Patrick Nugent and DPAA Board President Ed Tomme in a joint statement. "Neal is a pillar of our organization. His dedication and contributions to the arts and the community are unmatched, and we look forward to his triumphant return to the podium."

Audiences are familiar with Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds from several SuperPops concerts, Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra's Young People's Concerts, and Magic Carpet programs. Most recently, Reynolds conducted DPAA's Hometown Holiday production featuring the one-act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors. Reynolds is also a professor of Music at the University of Dayton.

Gittleman's procedure went well, and he is resting at home. DPAA asks the public to respect his privacy throughout his recovery. Any cards or words of encouragement can be sent to Neal Gittleman c/o DPAA, 126 N. Main St, Suite 210, Dayton, OH. 45402.

