CIRCUS FOR THE ARTS to Play Balch Street Theatre in One Week

Next Saturday, November 11, “Circus for the Arts” will activate the Balch Street Theatre with eccentricity and extravaganza, in order to support Akron's alternative theatre collective!
General admission tickets to “Circus for the Arts” will get you in the door for a performance from Church of Starry Wisdom, the spectacle of stilt walking, and light refreshments, but attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets for caricature drawings, oracle card readings, Peek-a-Booth (an artist vending machine), and more!
Wear your best circus chic and help CATAC continue to cultivate innovative performances and artist-centered events that nurture social change and foster community!
What does CATAC do?
Support five theatre collectives, engaging over 140 artists
Highlight LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC stories and experiences
Produce 60+ performances and engage 3,100+ patrons per year
Center for Applied Theatre & Active Culture
Balch Street Theatre, 220 S. Balch Street, Akron, OH 44310, USA
