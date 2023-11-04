CIRCUS FOR THE ARTS to Play Balch Street Theatre in One Week

Support and party with Akron’s alternative artist scene!

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

CIRCUS FOR THE ARTS to Play Balch Street Theatre in One Week

CIRCUS FOR THE ARTS to Play Balch Street Theatre in One Week

Next Saturday, November 11, “Circus for the Arts” will activate the Balch Street Theatre with eccentricity and extravaganza, in order to support Akron's alternative theatre collective!

General admission tickets to “Circus for the Arts” will get you in the door for a performance from Church of Starry Wisdom, the spectacle of stilt walking, and light refreshments, but attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets for caricature drawings, oracle card readings, Peek-a-Booth (an artist vending machine), and more!

Wear your best circus chic and help CATAC continue to cultivate innovative performances and artist-centered events that nurture social change and foster community!

What does CATAC do?

  • Support five theatre collectives, engaging over 140 artists

  • Highlight LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC stories and experiences 

  • Produce 60+ performances and engage 3,100+ patrons per year

Center for Applied Theatre & Active Culture

Balch Street Theatre, 220 S. Balch Street, Akron, OH 44310, USA




RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
CIRCUS FOR THE ARTS to Play Balch Street Theatre in One Week Photo
CIRCUS FOR THE ARTS to Play Balch Street Theatre in One Week

Support and party with Akron’s alternative artist scene at the Circus for the Arts! Join the Center for Applied Theatre & Active Culture for a week of exciting performances and workshops.

2
Tickets For FUNNY GIRL at Playhouse Square On Sale Tomorrow Photo
Tickets For FUNNY GIRL at Playhouse Square On Sale Tomorrow

FUNNY GIRL, the sensational musical comedy revival, is coming to Cleveland for a limited three-week engagement. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square This Month Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square This Month

The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square, will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 35th production of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running November 24 – December 23, 2023. 

4
Review: Mary Shelleys FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House Photo
Review: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House

What did our critic think of MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink) Video
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
Stuck At Home in Dayton Stuck At Home
Brookville Community Theatre (11/09-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
GYPSY in Dayton GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone in Dayton 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone
Blair Hall Theatre (12/14-12/17)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Dayton On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Niswonger Performing Arts Center [Music Hall] (3/03-3/03)
Ride The Cyclone in Dayton Ride The Cyclone
Blair Hall Theatre (3/15-3/23)
The Lion King in Dayton The Lion King
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (5/01-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You