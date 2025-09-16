CAPA to Host Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer at the Lincoln Theatre in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CAPA will present a rare concert featuring American music masters Edgar Meyer (bass) and Mike Marshall (mandolin), joined by George Meyer (violin), at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM. This collaboration, often heard only on the summer bluegrass festival circuit, marks a special engagement for Columbus audiences.

The program will include selections from Edgar Meyer’s groundbreaking 1999 album Short Trip Home—originally featuring Marshall, Joshua Bell, and Sam Bush—as well as new works composed for this tour. George Meyer, Edgar’s son, brings his own voice to the trio, representing a new generation of artists navigating the intersection of classical, bluegrass, and contemporary styles.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $27 and go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10 AM. Purchase at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

About the Artists

Edgar Meyer has been hailed by The New Yorker as “the most remarkable virtuoso in the relatively un-chronicled history of his instrument.” He is the only bassist to have received both the Avery Fisher Prize and a MacArthur “Genius” Grant, and in 2024 he earned his sixth and seventh GRAMMY Awards for As We Speak, his acclaimed collaboration with Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, and Rakesh Chaurasia. His recent projects include a duo album with Christian McBride and a complete recording of his three bass concertos with The Knights.

Mike Marshall is a three-time GRAMMY nominee and one of the most versatile string instrumentalists in the world, mastering mandolin, guitar, mandocello, and violin. A former member of the David Grisman Quintet, Marshall has performed with jazz violin legend Stéphane Grappelli and gone on to form groups such as the Montreux Band, Psychograss, and the Modern Mandolin Quartet. His discography includes more than 40 albums across major labels and his own Adventure Music label.

George Meyer composes and performs at the crossroads of classical and fiddle traditions. His works have been commissioned by Chamber Music Northwest, Bravo! Vail, Astral Artists, and the Versoi Ensemble, among others. Festival appearances include the Aspen Music Festival, Rome Chamber Music Festival, Telluride, and RockyGrass. Most recently, he launched Upstream, a violin-piano duo project with composer-pianist Will Healy.