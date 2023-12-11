BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; DISNEY’S NEWSIES, ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND, Human Race Theatre Company & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jaime Burnham - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 19%

Debbie Blunden-Diggs - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 18%

Gabrielle Sharp - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 12%

Logan Schulze - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 12%

Emily Hughes Rogers - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

Julia Riethman - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 5%

Josh Walden - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 4%

Lula Elzy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 4%

Michael Shepherd - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 4%

Jessica Eggleston - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Sheri 'Sparkle' Williams - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Payne - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Gage Wayne - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Rodney Neal - HOLIDAY INN - Rise up 2%

Aaron Washington - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Kara Castle - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Doug Gibbons -Fight Choreography - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Rismiller - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 32%

Janet Powell - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 23%

Zoe Still - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 6%

Poleena Greely - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 6%

Anne Heitker - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 6%

Deb Sortman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 5%

Michael Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Joshua Stucky/Abby Latimer - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Kamryn Wise - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Leslie Welbaum Monnig - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Janet G. Powell - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Meagan Clark - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Jenni Cypher - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Joan Correll - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Kathleen Carroll - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Anne Heitker - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 0%



Best Dance Production

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 58%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 42%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin McKibben - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 19%

Catie Davis - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 16%

Emily N. Wells - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 15%

Quentin Hammock - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 11%

Andy Bundy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 6%

Kelsey Celek - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 4%

Tim Rezash - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Joe Deer - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

James Nelson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Aaron Eechaute-Lopez - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Leighanna Hornick - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 3%

Kimberly Borst - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 3%

John Detty - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Philip Drennen - URINETOWN - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Jeff Sams - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Greg Hellems - SISTER ACT - Wright State University 1%

Tim Rezash - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Mackensie King - SWEENEY TODD - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Garrett Young - IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Michael Bouson - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0%

Joe Correll - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0

Joe Correll - LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0

Michael Bouson - LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Jaime Burnham - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 28%

Joe Deer - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Human Race Theater Company 11%

Leighanna Hornick - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 8%

Dawn Roth Smith - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

Sara Bortz - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 7%

Eboni Bell Darcy - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

James Nelson - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Josh Aaron McCabe - THE LIAR - Wright State University 5%

Rebekah Madden - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 4%

Erin Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Marya Spring Cordes - ARCADIA - Wright State University 3%

Josh Aaron McCabe - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 3%

Michael Schumacher - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Gina Kleesattel - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Craig Smith - THE ODD COUPLE - Actor's Theatre of Fairborn 2%

Joe Correll - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Michael Bouson - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 16%

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 12%

MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 7%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 5%

RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 1%

HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Brown - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 24%

Matthew P. Benjamin - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 21%

John Rensel - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 15%

Ben Remke - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 4%

Matthew Benjamin - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 4%

Daniel Brunk - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Patrick Cassidy - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Drew Michaels - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Derek Dunavent - TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Richard Lee Waldeck - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Rachel Robinson - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 3%

Jessy Henning - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Andrew Darr - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Jason Vogel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Derek Dunavent - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Alex Markley - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 1%

John Falkenbach - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 1%

Drew Michaels - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Ronald Frost - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brian McKibben - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 24%

Rick Bertone - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 20%

Steve Goers - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 20%

Amanda Newhart - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Charles Larkowski - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 4%

George Drewyor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 4%

Jarrod Davis Jr. - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 4%

Judy Mansky - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

Wade Russo - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

Jeremy Weinstein - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

Lorri Topping - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Judy Mansky - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

F. Wade Russo - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 2%

Emily McConkie - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 1%

Matt Ebright - BRIGHT STAR - Wright State University 1%

Laura Wells Parent - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0%



Best Musical

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 16%

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 16%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 15%

FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 12%

MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 6%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 5%

RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 2%

THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 1%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

BRIGHT STAR - Wright State University 1%

SWEENEY TODD - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 0%

HOLIDAY INN - Rise Up 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 39%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 33%

IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 13%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Evan VanSkyock - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 12%

Kyle Mangold - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

Maggie Arnett - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 9%

Madison Kopec - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Ava Newkirk - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 7%

Sally Mayes - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Anthony Kellner - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 5%

Jordan Head - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 4%

Tanner Gleeson - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 4%

Logan Schulze - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 3%

Abby Brigadoi - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 3%

Kevin Willardson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Aaron Joseph Brewer - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Aubrie-Lee Dentino - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Andy Bundy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 2%

Adee McFarland - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Philip Drennen - SWEENEY TODD - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Jason S. Lakes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 2%

Michael Schumacher - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Morgan Tracy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Naman Clark - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Nick Bellmyer - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Sara Mackie - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Grace Rooney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 28%

Ted Eltzroth - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 8%

Kelly Mengelkoch - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Alex Fry - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 7%

Misty White - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 6%

Alex Sunderhaus - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Tracie Puckett-Knight - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 5%

Christine Brunner - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Josh Aaron McCabe - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Kerry Simpson - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Michelle Peterson - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Burgess Byrd - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Michael Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Mierka Girten - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Ethan Harris - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Mark Van Luvender - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Peggy McDonald - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Dawn Gunter - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

Andrew Ian Adams - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Nick Long - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Gage Recker - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Deangelo Powell - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Jessica Suba - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 0%



Best Play

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 36%

ARCADIA - Wright State University 9%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theater 8%

HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 3%

THE LIAR - Wright State University 3%

I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 2%

R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 2%

SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

THE ODD COUPLE - Actor's Theatre of Fairborn 2%

FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 25%

Tamara Honesty - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 23%

Ray Zupp - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Chris Harmon - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 6%

Chesapeake Dalrymple - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 5%

Jack O'Conner - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

Matt Robbins - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Red Newman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Scott Kimmins - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Natalie Jobe - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 3%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Danielle Lowery - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Scott Kimmins - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Emma Visscher - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Scott Madden - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 2%

Shaun Diggs - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Michael Bouson - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grace Randall - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 28%

Brando Triantafillou - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 22%

emily c. porter - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 17%

Sean Mayo - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 6%

James Dunlap - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 5%

Daniel Brunk - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 4%

Cody Peterson - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Aaron Joseph Brewer - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 3%

Mike Shea - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Jason Vogel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Jennifer Kaufman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Ronald Frost - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Brando Triantafillou - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Daniel Brunk - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Christian Kidd - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 15%

Isabel Rawlins - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 13%

Alyssa Iverson - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 10%

Zach Ahrens - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 7%

Ella Sherck - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 6%

Aleah Vassell - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Gavyn Sanchez - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 4%

Chey Williford - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

Edwin Large - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Earl Phillips - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Amy Van Dyke - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

Lindsey Cardoza - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Eli Chamberlin - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Tina Green - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Melinda Porto - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Zach King - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Rachel Werling - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 2%

Ian Spraul - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Eb Madson - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Abby Kress - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Connor Curran - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Jonah Sievers - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Allie Haines - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Roniece Hutchinson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Barry Mulholland - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 11%

Madison Wells - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 10%

Katie Gainey West - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

Darlene Spencer - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Brandon Shockney - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 6%

Christine Brunner - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Sheryl Koontz - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 6%

Josiah Callinan - JACKIE ROBINSON STEAL HOME - Sinclair Theatre 5%

Rico Parker - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Greta Moore - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

A.J. Baldwin - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Madison Wells - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Grace Conkel - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Burgess Byrd - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Lisa Stephen Friday - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Brian Laughlin - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Tina Green - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Zack Welly - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 2%

Lilly Petty - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Derek Dunn-Melvin - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Debbie Briggs - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Alain Alejandro - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 33%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 31%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 17%

INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 11%

MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 8%

