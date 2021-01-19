Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra Creates Special Masks For Students to Wear While Playing

The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra has created special masks that students can wear while they play, News Channel 6 reports.

"The kids have been great, they've all said 'okay we'll wear the masks' because making music is important to them," said Jean Hall, Executive Director of Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Strings players and percussion players wear regular masks but brass players have a special mask where the mouthpiece can be inserted straight to the front.

"I play clarinet and later learned oboe, the design we choose is the pleated masks that leaves the end opening in the center for the mouthpiece to slide through," said Mary Shackleford, seamstress and sister of Jean Hall.

YSO flute players also have special masks to wear while playing that were not designed by the orchestra.

Read more on News Channel 6.