WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for I AM MY OWN WIFE

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman today announced casting and creative details for I Am My Own Wife.

The fourth show in WaterTower Theatre's 24th Season, I Am My Own Wife will run from April 16th - May 3rd, 2020 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Doug Wright is based on a true story, and inspired by interviews conducted by the playwright over several years. I Am My Own Wife tells the fascinating story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an elegant and eccentric 65-year old German transgender woman who, against all odds, managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime. Using more than 30 characters all played by a single person, Wright pieces together the stories of Charlotte's captivating and controversial life. Winner of the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, I Am My Own Wife is a profound story of courage & survival.

WaterTower Theatre's production is directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales. The production stars Bob Hess as Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, et al., and Nick Moore will join the production as the understudy. The creative team includes Ryan Burkle as Lighting Designer, Marilu Gonzalez as Costume Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Properties Designer, Brian Clinnin as Scenic Designer, Marco Salinas as Sound Designer, Kellie McMenemon as Production Stage Manager, and Audrey Schwartz as Production Advisor.

For more information visit www.watertowertheatre.org.





