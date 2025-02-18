THE NOTEBOOK, SUFFS And More Announced for 2025-2026 Broadway At The Bass Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performing Arts Fort Worth has announced the 14 Broadway tours coming to Fort Worth as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The season kicks off this September with the captivating and visually stunning play based off the best-selling novel, LIFE OF PI. In October, witness the untold true story of an American icon when A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL makes its Bass Hall debut.

From the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt's Creek comes a new musical that flips the script on Shakespeare's greatest love story; set to some of pop's biggest hits, you can't stop the feeling at & JULIET, coming in November. Gather your Galentines for a her-storic girls night – the global sensation SIX is divorced, beheaded, live and returning to Fort Worth! Next March, set your destination and go back in time when BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL lands on the Bass Hall stage. April brings the Tony and Grammy Award-winning, toe-tapping musical comedy, SOME LIKE IT HOT.

Then, gallop into a deliriously funny knight at the theater with Monty Python's SPAMALOT. An iconic love story comes to life when THE NOTEBOOK takes the stage in June. Finally, cast your vote for the timely and fabulously entertaining original Broadway musical about the American women's suffrage movement, SUFFS, closing the 2025-2026 season in August.

Season Ticket Holders also have the chance to expand their package with five Season Add-Ons. Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns this August. Spend spooky season with everyone's favorite creepy, kooky clan, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, this October.

In December comes the musical adaptation of the hilarious 1983 classic, A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL, just in time for the holidays. Plus, next summer, change your fate when Tony and Grammy Award winner HADESTOWN returns to the Bass Hall stage in June, followed by the return of the revolutionary musical, HAMILTON, in July.

Broadway at the Bass season ticket packages start at $343. A four-installment payment plan is also available to both renewing and new season ticket holders. Season tickets can be renewed through March 31 online at www.basshall.com and by phone at 817-212-4450. New season tickets will be available for purchase beginning May 1.

Those interested in becoming season ticket holders can join the waitlist now at www.basshall.com/waitlist for early access. The Performing Arts Fort Worth box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. Renewing or joining the waitlist online is the quickest and easiest way to secure season tickets.

Tickets to individual shows in the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank are not available for purchase at this time. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a later date.

