Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman Announces Summer Tour & Festival Dates For 2023

Beginning this Sunday April 23rd, Mark kicks things off by hitting Los Angeles with long time friend Roy Blumenfeld of The Blues Project.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Mark Newman is back on tour - appearing LIVE in support of his latest single "At The Border'' across several state lines. Beginning this Sunday April 23rd, Mark kicks things off by hitting Los Angeles with long time friend Roy Blumenfeld of The Blues Project. Then Mark will be headed down south to play festivals in Louisiana with Mark Newman Band and for a big gig in Texas with The Hitmen, before making his way back to the NY/NJ area for club and festival dates on Long Island and in New Jersey both with Sailin' Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) and as a solo/duo performer.

Upcoming Mark Newman Showdates:

4/23 Mark Newman at Murphy's, Sonoma, CA w/Roy Blumenfeld of The Blues Project

5/6 Mark Newman Band at Mayfest, Leesville, LA

5/13 Mark Newman & Friends at Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival, Natchitoches, LA

5/19 Mark Newman w/ Sailin' Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) at The Warehouse, Amityville NY

5/20 & 5/21 Mark Newman at Montauk Music Festival, NY

6/24 Mark Newman w/ The Hitmen, Coppell, TX

7/16 Mark Newman w/ Sailin' Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) at Woodbridge Concert Series

7/23 Mark Newman w/ Sailin' Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) at Great South Bay Music Festival

Mark Newman is a well traveled and in demand professional whose musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over; working alongside many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time including John Oates (Hall & Oates), Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave), as part of these bands Mark has shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well. As an opening act, Mark and his original band have played many dates with acts like Delbert McClinton, Les Dudek, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder of The Eagles, David Bromberg and many others.

A multi stringsman, Mark has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro. Past music releases include the singles "At The Border" which was originally written with the struggles people were experiencing fleeing the war in Ukraine in mind, but is also inspired by the millions of people all around the world trying to escape oppression and hunger on an ongoing basis, "Tulsa", a song and video created in remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, and "From Me To You", a cover of the Janis Ian song for her Better Times Project of 2020. His most recent studio album, "Empirical Truth" was the 2019 Winner of The Long Island Blues Society Best Album Category, and represented the NY area in competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Earlier records include 2006's "Must Be a Pony", 2010's "Walls of Jericho", and 2015's "Brussels" - a live acoustic-driven EP.

For More on Mark Newman, VISIT:

www.MarkNewman.us

Facebook.com/MarkNewmanMusic

Twitter.com/MarkNewmanMusic

Instagram.com/MarkNewmanMusic

YouTube.com/MNewmanvideos



