Photos: Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The show runs March 17 - 26, 2023, at the Uptown Theater.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, written by Kyle Jarrow, with musical production conceived by Tina Landau, and co-direction by Leslie Navarro and Spencer Bovaird. The show runs March 17 - 26, 2023, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230932®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prekindle.com%2Fevents%2Fgrandprairieartscounciluptowntheater?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob (Maxwell Skaggs), Patrick (Nathan Rubens), Sandy (Hope Jimenez) and all of their friends try to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and proves the power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny, and Andy Paley.

This exciting new musical features irresistible characters and magical music that is sure to make a splash with audiences young and old!

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri

Nathan Rubens, Hope Jimenez, Maxwell Skaggs

Campbell Bovaird and the Planktonettes

Company of The Musical

Company of The Musical

Company of The Musical

Taylor O. Veer and company

Campbell Bovaird and Darina Hayes

Lilee Gifford and Julian Arredondo

Joshua Hawkins and company

Maxwell Skaggs and Hope Jimenez

Maxwell Skaggs and Kirsten Wagner

Joshua Hawkins and Nathan Rubens

Joshua Hawkins and company

Lilee Gifford, Jason English, Jason Pitts, Cam Vidales

Nathan Rubens and company

Company of The Musical




March 15, 2023
