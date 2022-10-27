Palanaki Community Outreach With Urban Arts Collective Partners For Urban Arts' CINDERELLA Production

Dallas' premiere urban theater, Urban Arts Center (UAC), partners with Palanaki Community Outreach for their youth-centered production of Cinderella. Palanaki Community Outreach is a guiding light to provide a safe and loving environment for children. They recognize that early physical, cognitive, social, and emotional developments are an important beginning to a lifetime of success.

This partnership brings the early childhood development concepts to the theater for young artist space. Urban Arts Cinderella is an urban retelling of the rags to riches fairytale, told from a young black girls' perspective. With a cast of students from ages 6-17, this Cinderella will feature pop culture and music and dance made famous on social media platforms like Tik Tok.

"Brandy made history in 1997 as the first black princess on TV in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" shares Urban Arts Collectives Producing Executive Director Jiles King II. "What this representation did for young black and brown girls was life changing. We created this unique, modern version to continue the legacy, while putting the story of the voice of this generation."

Urban Arts' Cinderella is directed by Jiles R. King II, choreographed by JuNene K, with music and lyrics from Shennaya Music, scenic design by Bernetta Sowels, lighting design by Valencia Caldwell and sound design by Devin Bruton.

Urban Arts' Cinderella dances onto the Urban Arts stage December 2nd at 8pm and December 3rd at 3pm and 8pm. Urban Arts Center is located at 807 Hutchins Rd, Dallas, TX 75203. Press night is Friday, December 2nd, 2022, at 8pm.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be purchased at urbanartscenter.ticketlocity.com.