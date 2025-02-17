NTPA Repertory Theatre Reveals 2025 Season Including INTO THE WOODS and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre has revealed its 2025 "Dare to Dream" Season! Recent winner of four Broadway World Dallas Awards (more than any other DFW theatre), NTPA Repertory delivers professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists from Broadway to the 'Burbs.

The 2025 "Dare to Dream" season encourages audiences to reach for their dreams with four stories about characters that have the courage to take a risk in pursuit of ambitious goals. The exciting season includes Into the Woods, Oklahoma!, Footloose, and returning fan favorite, The Rocky Horror Show!

The season opens with INTO THE WOODS performing March 14-23. A musical by theatre giants James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, it brings everyone's favorite storybook characters together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece...and a rare modern classic. The production centers on a childless couple who set out to end a curse placed on them by a vengeful witch, and the characters are forced to experience the unintended consequences of their actions. Inspired by the Grimm Brothers' fairy-tales, the musical won three Tony Awards and spawned a 2014 Academy Award-winning film.

Next in the season, NTPA Repertory honors our neighbor to the north with OKLAHOMA!, performing June 13-22. The first musical written by Rodgers and Hammerstein tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry. The original Broadway production was a box office hit and ran for an unprecedented 2,212 performances, later enjoying award-winning revivals, national tours and an Oscar-winning 1955 film adaptation.

The season continues with the energetic, get on your feet, FOOTLOOSE, performing August 1-10. Featuring the hit song of the same name, Footloose tells the story of a teenager who defies a local minister's ban on dancing to pursue his dreams. Footloose burst onto the silver screen in 1984 as one of the year's most successful films. The soundtrack reached #1 on the Billboard charts, generating Top Forty hits including "Footloose" and "Let's Hear It For The Boy." Footloose broke the box office records when it opened on Broadway in 1998.

NTPA Repertory closes its "Dare to Dream" Season with the return of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, performing October 24-November 2. Ready to do the time warp again, NTPA Rep's annual production includes audience callbacks and special "survival kits" ensuring every audience member can join in on the fun! In this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical, sweethearts Brad and Janet discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rock-n-roll biker and a creepy butler, who are celebrating the doctor's newest creation.

NTPA Repertory offers an ASL interpreted performance for every production. Open captions will also be available for select performances.

All shows perform at Rodenbaugh Theatre, in NTPA's Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste B216, Plano, TX 75093.

Comments