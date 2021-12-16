MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Presents ANNA IN THE TROPICS

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast of their upcoming production of Nilo Cruz's play Anna in the Tropics. Directed by Dennis Yslas, the production will run January 21 - February 5, 2022 in the Dupree Theatre at the Irving Arts Center.

Single tickets range from $22 to $29 and are on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

"I'm excited to be bringing this Pulitzer Prize winning piece to the MainStage stage. The show tells a story during a time of upheaval in the late 1920's, which is - interestingly enough - similar to the struggles of today. Casting the show with 88% of Latino actors helps bring the passion that the playwright, Nilo Cruz, wanted the audience to feel when the house lights dim and are transported to a cigar factory in Tampa, Florida, in 1929," said director Dennis Yslas.

Tropical, simmering and steamy! Exotic and enticing, this poetic play is set in 1929 in a Floridian Cuban American cigar factory. It's a place where cigars are still rolled by hand and "lectors" are employed to read newspapers, poetry, and novels to the workers. The new lector reads Tolstoy's Anna Karenina unaware that the passions it inflames will spin the listeners' relationships out of control. Winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize, this wistful and affecting work reaches for the artistic heavens! Contains adult subject matter, with scenes involving implied sex and violence that includes gunshots.

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.