Eisemann Center to Launch 2025–2026 Family Series with TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY

The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson, TX, will open its 2025–2026 ECP Family Season with Tomás and the Library Lady on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Bank of America Theatre.

Adapted by José Cruz González from the beloved children's book by Pat Mora, the bilingual production is presented by Magik Theatre of San Antonio as part of their Magik On The Road series.

Inspired by the true story of Tomás Rivera, the son of Mexican-American migrant farm workers, the play follows young Tomás as he discovers the transformative power of books thanks to a kind librarian. His journey from farm fields to becoming the first Mexican-American Chancellor of the University of California system is a powerful tale of perseverance, imagination, and cultural pride.

Performed in both English and Spanish, Tomás and the Library Lady offers families a meaningful, accessible theatrical experience celebrating literacy, heritage, and the power of storytelling.

Tickets are $25–$35 and available at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. The Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas.