Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Concert Truck Residency

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra today announces the residency of The Concert Truck during the holiday season. From mid-November through mid-December, the DSO and The Concert Truck will present collaborative community concerts across the city, featuring musicians of the DSO and other arts organizations. Concerts will be held outdoors with audiences and performers able to maintain a safe distance while enjoying live performances.

The Concert Truck, founded in 2016 by concert pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, is a mobile concert stage that brings classical chamber music directly to communities. The Concert Truck travels all over the United States performing alone and with other musicians to a variety of venues and audiences. While in Dallas, Susan and Nick will perform repertoire of their own and will collaborate with DSO Musicians. For more information, visit mydso.com.

"Our musicians have been wonderful to volunteer to play chamber music around the city. Since May they have done more than 80 appearances in many different locations," said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony. "As the weather has gotten cooler, we looked for a way to continue this music-making, and we found The Concert Truck. This will be an incredible method for the DSO to perform outside the Meyerson in a very professional manner. We are delighted to be able to share the stage, literally, with our colleague arts groups in Dallas and take the show on the road to our audiences around the city. We are so thankful to Susan and Nick for the vision and idea to create this innovative mobile stage."

Each concert will be 45-60 minutes long and free to attend. The Concert Truck pop-up concert schedule includes the following with more details to follow.

DSO and The Concert Truck Schedule

More dates and locations to be added including appearances at the Mexican Consulate, One Arts Plaza and the Dallas Arboretum. Artists and locations subject to change.

Susan Zhang and Nick Luby to perform at all events.

Saturday, November 21 - The Potter's House Church

Members of the DSO

Sunday, November 22 - The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza at 2:00PM

Members of the DSO

Monday, November 23 - Medical City Dallas Hospital at 6:30PM

Members of the DSO

Thursday, December 3 - Friday, December 4 - NorthPark Center at 6:00PM in the Neiman Marcus Garden

Members of the DSO

Saturday, December 5 - The Sound at Cypress Water at 3:00PM

Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, piano

Sunday, December 6 - NorthPark Center at 4:00PM in the Neiman Marcus Garden

Members of the DSO

Tuesday, December 8 - Booker T. Washington HSPVA at 3:30PM

BTW Students

Wednesday, December 9 - UT Southwestern Medical - Clements Hospital at 12:00PM

Members of the DSO

Wednesday, December 9 - Klyde Warren Park at 5:30PM

Members of Dallas Theater Company's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company with Members of the DSO

Thursday, December 10 - HALL Arts Hotel - Urban Garden at 6:00PM

Members of the DSO

Friday, December 11 - Booker T. Washington HSPVA at 3:30PM

BTW Students

Friday, December 11 - Klyde Warren Park at 6:00PM

Members of the DSO

Saturday, December 12 - Location TBC at 12:30PM

Members of Dallas Theater Company's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company with Members of the DSO

Sunday, December 13 - The Nasher Sculpture Center at 12:00PM

Members of the DSO

Sunday, December 13 - Meyerson Symphony Center (on Flora Street) at 3:30PM

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! with Members of the DSO

Monday, December 14 - Greiner Middle School at 10:30AM

Members of the DSO

Tuesday, December 15 - Eduardo Mata Elementary School at 9:00AM

Members of the DSO

Wednesday, December 16 - The Landon at Lake Highlands at 3:00 PM

Members of the DSO

Thursday, December 17 - Methodist Hospital Dallas at 2:00PM

Members of the DSO

Thursday, December 17 - St. Paul United Methodist (with caroling) at 7:00PM

Singers from St. Paul Choir with Members of the DSO

Friday, December 18 - Trinity Basin Prep School, Ledbetter Campus

Members of the DSO

Friday, December 18 - Klyde Warren Park at 6:00PM

Members of the DSO

