Dallas Burlesque Festival Announced for May

Since 2009, The Dallas Burlesque Festival has attracted sold-out crowds, international burlesque stars, and loyal fans nationwide for stellar burlesque showcases, and this year they're gracing the stage of Fairpark's Historic Bandshell. This significant stage has hosted cultural titans, like REM, Blonde, and DEVO, not to mention a legacy of Starlight Opera that traces back to 1941.

After canceling last year's festival due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, DBF is back for its twelfth year, boasting headliners LouLou D'vil and Ryan Kelsey of Las Vegas' Chippendales. Join the Ruby Revue on Saturday, May 8th at the historic Band Shell for a full evening of acts celebrating the American tradition of live variety and the art of the tease.

In the interest of giving back to those hardest hit in the last year, DBF is encouraging patrons to donate or bring in canned goods to support the North Texas Food Bank.

Dallas Burlesque Festival will be presented by Ruby Revue on May 8th at 7:30 PM. Seating is extremely limited so it is requested that tickets are reserved in advance. Seating for this event will be sold via POD groups. This was created to execute a safe seating environment, limiting crossover interaction between fans where possible. For more information, visit www.dallasburlesquefest.com. Patrons must be 18+ to attend.

"The Dallas Burlesque Festival is more important than ever this year. Not only are we going to be at an incredible historic venue in Fair Parks but we also have one of the best lineups we've ever had. The purpose of DBF is to entertain and inspire and this year we're going to do that like never before. It's going to be a magical night!", DBF Founder, Missy Lisa

Dallas Burlesque Festival is presented by Ruby Revue and The Ruby Room Studio. The Ruby Room offers dance and fitness classes from some of the top instructors in the industry to dancers of all levels of experience, with a mission of providing quality dance education to students while teaching life lessons like determination, perseverance, and self-confidence. To learn more about shows or classes, visit www.rubyroomstudio.com.