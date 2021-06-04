CRY IT OUT Will Be Performed at Rover Dramawerks This Month

Rover Dramawerks continues their 21st Season with the dramatic comedy Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler. Performances will be at The Core Theatre, 518 W. Arapaho Rd. in Richardson, running just two weekends: June 17-26 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Jessie and Lina (played by Shea McMillan and Danielle Elliott) are new moms who meet for coffee during naptime in the sweet spot behind their adjoining yards where both their baby monitors get reception. They're from vastly different backgrounds but have one huge thing in common: the love they feel for their newborns. A fast friendship is born. Then a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff (played by Eddy Herring) asks if they would also include his wife (played by Hayley Ewerz), a new mom who is having "a hard time." Reluctantly, the duo tries to become a trio, but with very mixed - and surprising - results. Audiences should be aware that this show includes some strong language.

Rover's Artistic Director Carol M. Rice serves as director and designs the set, with Sara Jones as stage manager and props designer. Lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, with sound design by Robbi Holman and costume design by Juli Stalter.

Thursday, June 17 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices for Cry It Out are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions are also available. Seating is extremely limited, and masks are recommended.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.