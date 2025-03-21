CLUE Announces A Digital Lottery for Bass Hall Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performing Arts Fort Worth has announced a digital lottery for CLUE, powered by Broadway Direct. The hilarious murder mystery comedy play, inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement March 25-30 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, March 24, for the Tuesday evening performance, March 25. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $31 each.

Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, March 30.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

