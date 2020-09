Bass Hall Management Decides to Extend Closure; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Fall Symphonic Series Moved

PAFW will extend its closure of Bass Hall through at least December 2020.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) announced today it was recently notified by Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) - the management company for Bass Performance Hall - that PAFW will extend its closure of Bass Hall through at least December 2020. Given the extremely short notice, the FWSO approached Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium as an alternate location for its Fall Symphonic Series. Fortunately, Will Rogers could accommodate the Orchestra's Symphonic concert dates, which will open as planned on September 18.

The FWSO has previously announced its 2020-2021 Pops Series, which opens September 11 with Asleep at the Wheel - Celebrating 50 Years, will be held at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium, located at 3401 W. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth. With the extended closure of Bass Performance Hall, all FWSO performances will now take place at the Will Rogers Memorial Center venue through at least December.

"We were extremely surprised to receive this disappointing news just two weeks before the opening of our Symphonic Series, especially after working with Bass Hall management all summer on detailed plans for a safe reopening," said Keith Cerny, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. "Luckily, Will Rogers Auditorium was able to accommodate the addition of our symphonic performances this fall with only minimal schedule changes. We are grateful for their swift assistance, and for the understanding of our patrons and musicians. This decision by PAFW was completely unexpected, but we look forward to resuming performances at Bass Performance Hall when they open their doors in early 2021."

The FWSO is one of the first symphonies in the country to implement comprehensive COVID-19 testing for all musicians, crew and staff prior to each weekend of concerts. The FWSO continues to innovate new approaches to musician safety, including social distancing on stage, regular temperature checks, acrylic screens to control airflow, bell covers for woodwind and brass, and masks for the string section. For audiences, the FWSO has added assigned entry times with temperature checks, mandatory mask wearing during the performance, distanced seating in the performance chamber, and no intermissions. In addition, the company has moved its concert playbills to a digital format and implemented "touchless" approaches to ticket taking.

"Throughout this global crisis, the FWSO's Board and leadership have remained passionate about the need to perform safely, while still bringing the gift of live music to the community," said Mercedes T. Bass, Chairman of the Board of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. "We are proud to have received national recognition for our innovative approach to reopening during the pandemic while taking comprehensive measures to protect the health of our patrons, musicians and staff."

In order to make the change in venue, the Orchestra has revised some of its performance dates. The new schedule is as follows:

Symphonic 1

September 18-20, 2020

Patrick Summers, conductor

Stewart Goodyear, piano

ROSSINI: Overture to The Barber of Seville

SAINT-SAËNS: Piano Concerto No. 2

MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 4, "Italian"

Symphonic 2

October 16-18, 2020

Roderick Cox, conductor

Artyom Dervoed, guitar

PROKOFIEV: Classical Symphony, Op. 25

RODRIGO: Concierto de Aranjuez

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6

Symphonic 3

October 30-November 1, 2020

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Karen Gomyo, violin

BERNSTEIN: Serenade

MOZART: Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter"

Symphonic 4

November 13-15, 2020

Nicole Paiement, conductor

Stanislav Chernyshev, clarinet

STRAVINSKY: Suite from Pulcinella

COPLAND: Clarinet Concerto

COPLAND: Suite from Appalachian Spring

All patrons and ticketholders will be notified directly of any changes in performance date, if applicable, as well as their new seating assignments in Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium.

For more information about the FWSO's upcoming performance season, please visit www.fwsymphony.org.

