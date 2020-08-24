Artisan Children's Theater Announces Auditions For ELLA ENCHANTED

Auditions will take place on Saturday August 29, 2020 10am - 2pm.

Artisan Children's Theater has announced auditions for ELLA ENCHANTED, by Karen Zacarias with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, adapted from the book by Gail Carson Levine.

AUDITION DATES:

Saturday August 29, 2020 10am - 2pm ** Callbacks if needed will be Monday August 31, 2020

*No dance audition required

Masks are required to enter the building and social distancing will be observed. Please show up at your appointed time!

· To audition, please schedule an appointment by calling the Box Office at 817-284-1200 between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, Monday through Friday. You may also leave a voicemail and they will get back with you, or you may email us at boxoffice@artisanct.com.

· Audition form and more information on line at: http://www.artisanct.com/auditions

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

· Rehearsals begin Tuesday September 1, 2020 and will generally be Monday-Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.

· Actor ages are 8-18

PRODUCTION DATES:

October 10 - November 7, 2020 (Performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6:30 pm, and Saturdays at 10:00 am, 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm.)

AUDITIONS:

Be prepared to sing 16 bars from a Broadway or Disney song in the style of the show that best displays your vocal ability. No accompanist will be provided, so actors are asked to bring a CD with their accompaniment. Artisan Children's Theater discourages the use of phones or other digital devices, so please bring your accompaniment on a CD. No singing a cappella please. Actors will also be doing cold readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website prior to auditions.

Please see website for conflict calendar. It is critical that you let Artisan Children's Theater know all of your conflicts at the auditions. Artisan Children's Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Aren't fairy godmothers supposed to be helpful? Ella has been given the "gift" of obedience, placing her under a spell that forces her to do as everyone commands her. Strong-willed Ella embarks on a quest to reverse this curse, and encounters ogres, giants, fairy godmothers, and a handsome prince along the way. Based on the Newbery-winning book and popular film, Ella Enchanted is a modern musical twist on the Cinderella story as Ella seeks to find her own voice and live as her true self.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Ella of Frell (Female) is the main heroine of the fairy tale and a young girl, who has a ready wit and good sense of humor. Her life is almost destroyed because of an ill-fated gift. Ella is a very cheerful and kind girl, who believes that one day her life will be beautiful.

Prince Charmont (Male) is a future heir and king. He is a positive, beautiful, really kind, intelligent and fair character. He is a dream for every girl. His sincerity and love fascinate Ella.

Sir Peter (Male) is Ella's father. He rarely sees his daughter and does not communicate with her.

Dame Olga (Female) is Ella's stepmother. She is greedy, disagreeable and wicked. Her only positive feature is punctuality.

Lucinda (Female) is an eccentric fairy, who gives Ella the gift of obedience. She is a positive character, but careless with her actions.

Hattie and Olive (Females) are Ella's step-sisters. They are too caught up with worrying about their looks and reputation to let anything-or anyone-get in the way of their goals.

Menagerie Creatures / Giants / Ogres / Squire (Male & Females)

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Children's Theater is well known for using children (18 and under) in productions designed to entertain, inspire and educate other children and families. This unique opportunity of children performing for children provides youth of all ages a chance to learn and master performing arts on-stage, in front of live audiences. The enormous success of this inspired program has impacted thousands of children throughout the community and continues to grow each year.

