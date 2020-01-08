Flutist Peter-Lukas Graf Brings 'From Mozart To Joplin' to Technopolis 20

Technopolis 20 presents a concert with the world-renowned flutist Peter-Lukas Graf on Saturday, 18th of January, 2020 at 6pm, for one only performance in Cyprus. It is with great pleasure that a legendary musician over 90 years old, known as the doyen of flutists, will perform, in one of his rare appearances, on the same stage with his youngest daughter, the excellent pianist Aglaia Graf.

The programme will begin with Mozart and will be leaded through romantic compositions by Schumann, Grieg and Rachmaninov, to French and American pieces by Chaminade and Scott Joplin.

After the concert, please join us for your drink in the bar and you will have the opportunity to meet the artists and finish your night with some small presentations by the artists, including flute solo, as a goodnight to the audience.

Entrance: 15 euro (including a drink)

Reservations are necessary at 70002420 (calls only).

Today Peter-Lukas Graf is regarded as the doyen of flutists of international reputation. He looks back on a long and diversified musical career. After beginning as an orchestral musician, he established himself as a soloist, chamber musician and conductor through worldwide concert activities.

Peter-Lukas Graf was born in Zürich. He studied flute with André Jaunet (Zürich), Marcel Moyse and Roger Cortet (Paris). He was awarded the First Prize as flautist and the Conductors Diploma at the Conservatoire Nationale de Paris. During three years he studied conducting in Munich. Graf won the First Prize at the International Music Contest of the ARD in Munich and the Bablock Prize of the H. Cohen International Music Award in London. The multi-talented musician was appointed the youngest principal flutist at the Winterthur Symphony Orchestra and at the Lucerne Festival Orchestra with additional conducting responsibilities. It followed a period of full time opera and symphonic conducting. At the age of 21 Graf's recording of the Ibert Flute Concerto earned him immediate and overwhelming international recognition. Since then he made concert tours internationally as well as numerous recordings, television- and radio-productions and has performed in many international music festivals.

He was a professor at the Basle Music Academy during more than 20 years and still gives master classes internationally. He is documented by an extensive Many LP and CD productions have been produced all over the years. In addition to his concert and teaching activities, he has published several didactic works with the edition Schott. The Academy of Music Krakow (Poland) awarded him the title Doctor honoris causa. From the USA National Flute Association he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award 2005, while from the Italian Flute Society Falaut he receives the Premio alla Carriera Flauto d'Oro.

At the age of 14 years old, Aglaia Graf played her debut with orchestra and began her professional musical studies in the class of Adrian Oetiker at the «Hochschule für Musik Basel» in Switzerland. After having received her Master's in Performance with distinction in 2007, she furthered her studies in Paris and in Vienna. Graf then finished her studies in the class of Ronald Brautigam whilst working intensively with Claudio Martinez-Mehner. She has also appeared in public Masterclasses with Pianists such as: Andràs Schiff, P.Badura-Skoda, Klaus Hellwig, Andzrej Jasinski, Dimitri Bashkirov and Ferenc Rados.

Beside her extensive solo career, where Graf performs in festivals such as the Lucerne piano Festival, the Gstaad Festival and the Davos Festival, she also often performs her own compositions around Europe and Russia to great acclaim. Graf has also appeared with more than 25 piano concertos as a soloist with orchestras such as: the Tonhalle Orchestra Zürich, the Würzburg Philharmonic Orchestra, the South West German Philharmonic Orchestra, the Zhenzhen Orchestra in China, the British National Wind Orchestra and the Göttinger Symphony Orchestra.

Aglaia Graf played concerts in many European countries but also in Japan, China and Russia. She has performed in halls such as the Wiener Musikverein, the Wigmore Hall, the Philharmony in Moscow and in St. Petersburg and the Tonhalle Zürich. She has won many national and international awards, prizes and grants. Among many others, Aglaia was the recipient of the prestigious «European Kulturförderpreis».

Graf loves to play Chamber Music as well. Alongside her duo with Cellist, Ben Gregor-Smith, she also performs regularly with the Flautist, Peter-Lukas Graf with whom she has toured internationally and recorded the authentic Flute Sonatas by J.S Bach on CD.





Related Articles Shows View More Cyprus Stories

More Hot Stories For You