The Pasadena Chorale Announces 22/23 Season

Oct. 07, 2022  
The Pasadena Chorale has announced its 2022-2023 season - the first full season of live programming since the COVID-19 pandemic! The Chorale will perform four choral concerts and hold two benefit events for the 22/23 season at various venues in Pasadena. The Pasadena Chorale will offer all of its 22/23 concerts at no cost to its patrons with its innovative "Listen First, Then Give" ticketing. While tickets are free, donations are strongly encouraged and can be made at PasadenaChorale.org.

"We have been working hard on putting together a full season of programming for the Chorale's 22/23 Season," said Jeffrey Bernstein, the Chorale's Founding Artistic and Executive Director. "This season we're continuing our post-COVID revival with four concerts to move audiences with the beauty of unified choral singing. We'll be performing in great acoustic spaces, singing gems of the repertoire by Josquin, Vaughan Williams and Brahms, and exploring new music by diverse and young composers."

The Pasadena Chorale will begin its 22/23 season on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. with Fall Follies, a cabaret-style fundraiser at the Tea Rose Garden in Pasadena. An important benefit for the Chorale every year, this is the first Fall Follies since 2019 because of the pandemic. The theme of this year's Follies is "A Night of Mystery, Magic and Romance." Guests are encouraged to wear a costume or mask that evokes the theme of the night. Tickets are $100 and include a catered menu featuring wine, light fare, salad and dessert.

The second benefit for the Pasadena Chorale will be a concert celebrating Josquin Desprez's greatest hit of 1515, Pange Lingua Mass, on Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m. The pricing for this event will be announced at a later date. Proceeds from both benefit events will help the Chorale continue to offer concert and educational programming at no cost to the community.





