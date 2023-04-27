The 25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO Comes to Segerstrom Hall

CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN, and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. CHICAGO is celebrating with their 25th Anniversary Tour that arrives May 16-21, 2023 for eight performances only at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

The cast of CHICAGO features Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron "Mama" Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine.

The cast also includes Michelle Attardo, Lincoln Belford, Cate Benioff, Megan Campbell, Tony Carrubba, Jess DiForte, Robert "Shapiro" Garris, Ed Gotthelf, Jasmine Janae, Tal Kedem, Liz Lester, Chase McFadden, Sammy Tuchman, Asher Van Meter, Evy Vaughan and James Vessell.

Produced by Apex Touring, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical Revival and the GRAMMY AwardⓇ for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Re-creation of the Original Production Direction by Tânia Nardini. Re-creation of the Original Production Choreography by Gary Chryst. Original Direction by Tony AwardⓇ winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography in the style of Bob Fosse by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features set design by Tony AwardⓇ winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony AwardⓇ winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer. Supervising Music Director Robert Billig with Orchestrations by Ralph Burns and Music Direction by Cameron Blake Kinnear. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a GRAMMY®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries, by 33 million people worldwide and now it's coming to Segerstrom Center.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage, or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers! CHICAGO is a production not to be missed. And all the reviewers agree. Time Magazine calls it "A Triumph," Newsweek raves "Smashing" and Entertainment Weekly sums it up by calling CHICAGO "Broadway's Most Electrifying Show." Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO! We're hotter than ever.