THE 1940s RADIO HOUR is Now Playing at Lamplighters Theater in La Mesa

The production runs through December 19, 2021.

Dec. 13, 2021  
The 1940's Radio Hour is now playing at Lamplighters.a?? The musical, by Walton Jones, and directed by George Bailey and Pamela Stompoly, runs through December 19, 2021.

A different time is evoked with a live radio broadcast of The Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade from the Hotel Astor's Algonquin Room on December 21, 1942. The spirit of that bygone era when the world was at war and pop music meant "Strike Up the Band" and "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" is accurately captured as the harassed producer copes with a drunk lead singer, the delivery boy who wants a chance in front of the mike, the second banana who dreams of singing a ballad, and the trumpet-playing sound effects man who chooses a fighter plane over Glenn Miller. A perfect holiday show!...

PERFORMANCE DATES: November 26 through December 19, 2021

PERFORMING: Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm

TICKETS (Musical): General admission: $26; Students/Seniors/Military: $23; Groups of 10 or more: $20

Learn more at https://www.lamplighterslamesa.com/copy-of-current-season-2


