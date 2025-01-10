Spotlight: JASON ROBERT BROWN WITH ANIKA NONI ROSE at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After making his Center debut last season and delighting audiences with his humor, anecdotes, and beloved music, Jason Robert Brown takes the stage once more for a wonderful cabaret performance, this time, featuring Anika Noni Rose!



As a composer, his notable works include The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years, Honeymoon in Vegas, and Parade. Brown won three Tony Awards including Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations, and his contributions to contemporary musical theater have earned him countless accolades including six Drama Desk Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and a New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award. In recent seasons, Brown scored Mr. Saturday Night and wrote music & lyrics for Parade, which won Best Revival of a Musical at the 2023 Tony Awards.



A Tony Award-winning actress for Tony Kushner’s Caroline, or Change, Anika Noni Rose is probably best known in popular culture for voicing Tiana in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. She was named a Disney Legend in 2011 and has continued to excel in her career onscreen and onstage. Rose starred as Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls, and her Broadway credits include Footloose, Caroline or Change, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, A Raisin in the Sun, and the upcoming Uncle Vanya.

Comments