JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH to be Presented at Vanguard University

Vanguard University's Theatre Arts Department has revealed the upcoming production of Journey to the Center of the Earth, a thrilling adventure based on Jules Verne's classic novel. The show will open on April 4 and run through April 13 at Vanguard University's Lyceum Theater. This captivating performance promises to deliver an unforgettable experience filled with suspense, wonder, and imagination.

"It is with much love that we present to you this fun and campy piece of theatre! Journey is a direct homage to comic book sci fi and early TV/film technology pre-dating the digital and AI special effects era...think Land of the Lost! Never before have we put together this hodge-podge of technical challenges. I was inspired by the Maverick Theater and Brian Newell's creation of King Kong using rear projection, green screen, miniatures and live video feed mingled with live stage performance...a special shout out to them! " -Director, Susan K. Berkompas

SUSAN K. BERKOMPAS, B.F.A./M.F.A. in Acting and Directing from CalRep; Professor Berkompas has served as Theatre Department Chair for twenty-four years at VU. She is a member of SDC, SAG, and AFTRA. She is the recipient of the KCACTF Excellence in Education and Gold Medallion awards and is an alumnus of Directors Lab West. She studied Shakespeare with Sir John Barton at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford. She is the founder and Producing Artistic Director of American Coast Theater Company, and she serves as department chair of theatre arts at Vanguard University where she teaches acting and directing courses. Sue has directed such shows as Othello, The Boys Next Door, Metamorphoses, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Crucible, Kiss Me Kate, Bullshot Crummond, and Life Without Parole. She has played such roles as Gertrude (Hamlet), Eleanor (The Lion in Winter), Blanche (A Streetcar Named Desire), Kate (All My Sons), Kate (Taming of the Shrew), Joy (Shadowlands) and Edith/Edie (Gray Gardens).

Journey to the Center of the Earth synopsis:

Based on the classic science fiction novel by Jules Verne, this intentionally campy story begins with a quest led by eccentric German scientist, Professor Hardwigg. He believes there are volcanic tubes that reach the very center of the earth after he discovers a 16th-century Icelandic alchemist's, map detailing the explorer's footsteps to the core of the earth! The adventure begins with the professor, his nephew, and his stow-away fiancé, a strange mountain guide, a mercenary sailor, and a mayor and her daughter as they discover a fantastic and dangerous lost world in the center of the earth. Combining the elements of live theatre, green screen, film miniatures, moving projections, and live video feed. You won't want to miss out on this adventure! This production is suitable for teens and older ages.

Cast includes Gregory Dodd, Chase Pebelier, Shekinah Rainwater, Kaitlynn Ponton, Faith Horne, Anabelle Collins, Matthew Barge, and Alex Norman.

Designers include Jim Huffman (Set Designer); Lia Hansen (Costume & Makeup Designer); Nathan Gall (Lighting Designer); and Jenna Bolar (Assistant Lighting Designer).

Crew includes Amanda Fagan (Assistant Director); Jim Huffman (Technical Director); Tyler Neal (Associate Tech & AV Director); Alyssa Kammerer (Stage & Production Manager); Michael Oliva Hernandez (Assistant Stage Manager); Nadia McGill (Green Room Manager); Ruth Gray, Hannah Udvarhelyi, & Giana Garcia (Costume Crew); Michael Mulligan (Specialty Properties); Sarah Snow & Rylee Schmidt (Props Managers); Christina Rose (Light Board Operator); Arabella Chrastina & Dylan Cranford (Lighting Technicians); Amanda Fagan, Jenna Bolar & Montana Leyva (Sound Technicians); Jordan Silva (Head Usher); Kendra Barnhart & Natalia Elizalde (Box Office); Alex Norman & Dylan Cranford (Golf Cart Drivers).

Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Megan Thompson (Assistant Theatre Manager); Linda Isabela Rendon (House Manager); Julia Flores, & Leilani Munck (Marketing Assistants).

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $17 for general admission and $15 for seniors, children, college students and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Performance dates and times are April 3 (preview), 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 at 7:30 pm; April 5, 6, 12, 13 at 2:00 pm.

