Segerstrom Center's Summer Dance Goes Virtual

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to announce open registration for Summer Dance 2020. Out of caution for dancers, faculty and staff, this year's Summer Dance classes will be offered entirely online. Classes are led by instructors from the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School as well as the School of Dance & Music for Children with Disabilities, accompanied by live pianists. Whether continuing in their dance training, or taking a class for the very first time, students near and far will receive an immersive experience all from the safety of home. The deadline to register is July 1.

All experience levels are welcome to either of the two sessions offered. Ballet and Elective classes run July 13 - August 7 and offer Kinder, Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced level classes for ages 3 - 22. Tuition varies by level from $20 - $245 per week. Styles include: jazz, modern, musical theater, hip hop and contemporary. Body conditioning classes will also be offered and include: yoga for dancers, Pilates, floor barre and stretch.

School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities will run July 13 - August 6 and feature inclusive dance and music classes for ages 4 - 22 as well as a musical theater class for ages 7 - 11. Tuition is $80 for all four weeks.

Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You

For a full breakdown of classes, pricing and to register please visit: