Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces THE BOOK OF MORMON Ticket Lottery!

THE BOOK OF MORMON winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has announced a lottery for $25 tickets for each performance in Costa Mesa playing at Segerstrom Center for the Arts from September 5 – 10, 2023.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $25 each, with an additional service charge. Guests may register for the lottery by registering at luckyseat.com beginning Friday, August 18th.

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON will offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.

The drawings are simple. First, make a Lucky Seat account at luckyseat.com. If you don't have one already – it's super easy to do! Next, select The Book of Mormon lottery in Costa Mesa and select the performances you wish to enter for. If you enter, be sure to keep an eye on your email around 11:00am on Thursday, August 31 to find out if you won. Drawings will begin at 11:am PT and will continue throughout the day as needed. Winners have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com

Regularly priced single tickets for THE BOOK OF MORMON start at $49 and are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services offices at (714)755-0236.