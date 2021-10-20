Segerstrom Center Announces Veterans Month Free Concert Series and Discount Tickets

Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates National Veterans and Military Families Month this November with a series of free concerts outside on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza designed with service members in mind. Each Sunday, gather family and friends then head to the Plaza for an afternoon of live music curated and emceed by Air Force veteran and radio personality, Bubba Jackson.

Bubba shares, "I am very very excited about being back. Segerstrom has made a commitment to jazz and it gives us an opportunity to share my background and wealth of music experience as a jazz lover and Veteran. It is great Segerstrom is providing this community venue as a chance for everyone to get out of their homes and come together to enjoy a good time!"

Kicking off the series of concerts to thank our Veterans all month long, pianist and composer Ron Kobayashi Quartet returns to Argyros Plaza featuring bassist Baba Elefante, drummer Steve Dixon and vocalist Andrea Miller on Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m. Based in Orange County, the group has performed with a variety of musical artists over the past decade at clubs, concert halls and festivals across the country. They have recorded numerous CDs together, receiving airplay around the world. Continuing the series, on Sunday, November 14, Yolanda Johnson and Her All-Star Band hit the stage. Yolanda Johnson, aka Creole Woman, is a seasoned powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, and entertainer based out of Southern California with deep roots in New Orleans, Louisiana.

With her repertoire of jazz, blues, and New Orleans second line, her specialty is getting crowds on their feet. Yolanda Johnson is joined on stage by her All-Star Band, a group of heavy hitters who have each played with top name acts around the world.

Yolanda Johnson and Her All-Star Band features Bill "Capt Swoop" Pitman on bass; Norm Weatherly on keyboard & synth; Billy Butler on drums; Vernon Neilly on guitar; Kenneth Rice on sax and her authentic beautifully costumed New Orleans Indian Dianne White. Closing the free concert series on Sunday, November 21, Scotty Barnhart Quintet featuring vocalist Natalie Jacob. The Scotty Barnhart Quintet, featuring vocalist Natalie Jacob, comes to Segerstrom for a swingin' afternoon of jazz standards, selections from the Great American Songbook, bossa nova, and more! Natalie is excited to make a return appearance to the Argyros Plaza Stage and to perform live with Scotty Barnhart, the producer of her soon-to-be-released debut solo album. Scotty is the Director of the Count Basie Orchestra (CBO) and is joined by Tamir Hendleman (piano), and current and former CBO members Trevor Ware (bass) and Roy McCurdy (drums).

Grab a bite to eat at George's Café or bring your own picnic, just be sure to pack your beach chairs and blankets!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also offering 50% off tickets for veterans and military families as well as active military & peace corps members for the following November shows: ABBA The Concert (November 2) Laura Benanti (November 11-13), Postmodern Jukebox (November 18) Jazz Vocalist Veronica Swift (November 20), Parsons Dance Company (November 20) and Steve Tyrell (November 20). Segerstrom Center for the Arts and producers of Jesus Christ Superstar are offering a block of complimentary tickets on November 11, the Veteran's Day evening performance. The discount is available by phone or at the Box Office with a valid military ID (discount limited to four tickets, subject to availability, and some seating restrictions).

Segerstrom Center reaches thousands of active service men and women and their families annually in partnership with Camp Pendleton's Deployment Readiness program. These family performances and workshops with ArtsTeach artists provide unique ways of strengthening family bonds that boost and maintain the morale of soldiers and their families both at home and abroad. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, VP of Education Talena Mara shares," For many years, Segerstrom Center has been honored to serve the soldiers and families associated with Camp Pendleton. In each circumstance in which we have provided programming, we have enthusiastically reconfirmed what we already knew; when families engage in the arts together - whether it is through music, theater, visual arts, or dance - they are better able to lift one another's spirts and strengthen the family bond that helps them pass successfully through even the most challenging separations and difficulties. We often have the privilege of helping them celebrate a return back home to their families as well! Segerstrom Center is, of course, extremely proud and pleased to do our part in serving Camp Pendleton in these ways to honor both the soldiers and their families' dedication and service to our nation."