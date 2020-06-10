Registration Closing Soon For Five Days Of Broadway At Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced that enrollment is open for its acclaimed Five Days of Broadway musical theater camp.

Out of an abundance of caution for campers, faculty and staff, this year's camp will take place entirely online, offering aspiring young performers an immersive experience all from the safety of home. A faculty of Broadway actors and leading industry professionals will coach campers in all aspects of musical theater through interactive, live virtual classes. Topics include: acting, musical theater, dance, improv, puppetry, scene writing and acting on film.



All experience levels are welcome to either of the two sessions offered for middle school and high school-age students. Middle School Week runs June 22 - 26, 2020 and is designed for ages 11 - 13. High School Week will take place June 29 - July 3, 2020 and is designed for ages 14 - 19. Both sessions are $475 per camper.



Among esteemed faculty for the 2020 session is Broadway veteran Chandra Lee Schwartz (Hairspray, Wicked), Hank Buntrock (A Little Night Music, Oklahoma!) and Hector Guerrero (Evita, West Side Story) as well as seasoned television and film actor Hank Stratton (The Unit on CBS). Plus, instructors from the famed sketch comedy theatre The Second City will provide an improv workshop for high school students.



Registration is on a first come, first served basis. For a full list of faculty, classes and to register please visit: https://www.scfta.org/fivedays.

Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You