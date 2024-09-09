Fox Performing Arts Center Premiere Of THE BOOK OF MORMON On Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has announced that single tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series and will play the Fox Performing Arts Center Jan. 28–29, 2025.

Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON start at $59 and will be available for purchase at BroadwayAtTheFox.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning ‘Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com

Please note: BroadwayAtTheFox.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Fox Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

