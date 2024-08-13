Orange County Student Artists Honored At Annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony At Festival Of Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, August 11th, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach celebrated the talent and hard work of Orange County students at the annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony.

During the hour-long ceremony, the 2024 Junior Art Award winners were acknowledged, honored, and presented with gold, silver, and bronze medallions and certificates. A jury made up of Nancy Darnall from California First Leasing Corporation and Kirsten Whalen from the FOA Foundation selected the award winners. In addition to first, second, and third place awards, the Festival of Arts also awarded three Directors Awards, selected by Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas; and the Marketing Department awarded thirteen special awards to students whose artwork was selected to be on Junior Art Postcards sold in the Gift Shop.

“This year, we are showcasing nearly 300 pieces of artwork created by students from Orange County, ranging from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade,” shared Festival of Arts President David Perry during his welcome speech. “The artwork by Orange County students never ceases to inspire with its originality and emerging talents. Over the years, junior artists have gone on to become professional artists and even Festival of Arts exhibitors. We celebrate the talents of these students as well as the teachers and parents who encourage them.”

Vice President of California First Leasing Corporation Nancy Darnall, Mark Porterfield, and FOA Foundation Board Member Kirsten Whalen assisted in distributing the awards in front of the friends, family members, and art instructors who turned out to support and congratulate the recipients of the Junior Art Awards. Scott Fitzpatrick, Arts Coordinator from Orange County Department of Education, presented two awards to art teachers from Almond Elementary School and Westminster High School.

The imagery and creativity of Sunday's award winners took varied and unique forms, representing two-dimensional art, three-dimensional art, digital, graphic design, and photography. Many junior artists showcased immense talent with work in the digital and animation medium. The Festival team encourages future guests to tour the Junior Art Exhibit to see the many talented up-and-coming artists in Orange County.

The success of the Junior Art Exhibit and Awards Celebration at the Festival of Arts emphasizes the significance of fostering young artistic talent and providing platforms for creative expression. The Festival of Arts remains dedicated to supporting and inspiring the next generation of artists. Such events serve as inspiration for young minds to pursue their passion and leave a lasting impact in the art world.

Since its inception in 1947, the Junior Art Exhibit has come to be regarded as one of the highlights of the summer show. Selected by art authorities from thousands of submissions representing schools throughout Orange County, works by over 300 students (PK-12) are on display in the Junior Art Gallery. Now in its 77th year, the exhibit has become not only a showcase for new generations of young Orange County student artists, but also a vivid testimonial to the value and importance of continuing arts education in our school systems.

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is open daily through August 30, 2024. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival's Fine Art Show are $10 per person, and $15 per person the weekends. Senior and student discounts are available. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

